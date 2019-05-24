Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Toned Abs In Tiny Black Crop Top

She may be a mother of six kids, but that hasn’t stopped Kim Zolciak-Biermann from showing off her amazing figure for fans.

The Don’t Be Tardy star is wildly popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram alone. As fans are well aware, the blonde-haired beauty regularly delights them with a mix of photos of her kiddos as well as a ton of bikini-clad and crop top flaunting photos. In her most recent post, the 41-year-old gives a shout-out to her beloved dermatologist in a sweet post. And while many fans commented on the photo to let Kim know that they’re doing the same treatments as her, countless others couldn’t get over how amazing she looks.

In the snapshot, Biermann and her dermatologist sit in an office as they pose for a photo-op. The mother of six looks fabulous in an all-black ensemble that includes a pair of black sweatpants and a form-fitting black crop top. Though she’s sitting down in the image, the 41-year-old’s rock hard abs are very much on display. The reality star wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curved while completing her look with a pair of large, black sunglasses.

Kim’s dermatologist, Dr. Steele-Johnson, also looks fabulous in the photo, wearing her hair slicked back in a low ponytail and rocking a pair of scrubs. Since the photo went live on Kim’s account, it’s earned her rave reviews. So far, the image has amassed over 23,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

“You and your family are absolutely beautiful inside and out!!! Love you guys,” one follower commented with a red heart emoji.

“I was there when you came in!! I was waiting to see Dr. Steele. I wanted to say hey sooooo bad but didn’t want to cause a scene, plus I was so nervous I couldn’t speak. Huge fan!!”

“You look great in this photo by the way,” another follower commented with a series of emojis.

A few weeks ago, Kim and her entire family went on a trip to the island of Turks and Caicos where they enjoyed sunshine and a ton of bikini-clad photos. As The Inquisitr shared, Biermann flaunted her toned and tanned bikini body for the camera on a number of occasions, including once in a low-cut swimsuit. In the NSFW post, Kim wows fans by showing off her sexy figure while taking a shower outside.

The reality star is surrounded by a number of beautiful green trees in the image and on top of the photo is a shower spout that Kim playfully grabs with her hands. The bombshell shows off her flawless figure in a white, skintight suit and looks nothing short of amazing. It’s probably only a matter of time before the stunner shows off her figure in another gorgeous shot.