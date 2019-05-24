Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Commands Attention In Jaw-Dropping Outfit At Cannes Film Festival

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver flew to Cannes, France, to attend the 72nd Cannes Film Festival alongside many other famous faces, reported The Daily Mail. The model’s red carpet look at the premiere of Oh Mercy! had many turning heads.

The 26-year-old Danish model showed up for the event dressed to impress in an all-white backless jumpsuit that hugged her curves in all the right places and accentuated her long legs. Josephine added to the look with a white turtleneck front cape that billowed out behind her. She added a pair of sparkly, strappy high heels that just barely peeked out from beneath the wide-legged pants and elongated further her slim figure.

The model finished her glamorous ensemble with her hair parted down the middle and swept back into a tight mid-bun, an emerald green backlace, and a pair of matching brooch earrings. Black-winged eyeliner and pink lipgloss complemented her chic style.

In addition to attending the film festival, Josephine has been enjoying visiting the southern city of Cannes. On Friday, she delighted her fans with a cute snap of her overlooking the French Riviera, which she posted to her Instagram page.

In the photo, the model donned a light-purple long-sleeve linen romper with billowing sleeves and buttoned pockets. The button-up, collared romper also included a flattering belt around the middle. Josephine wore her long, straight brown hair down and flowing behind her while she flashed a cheeky smile towards the camera with her sunglasses poised between her teeth.

The brunette stunner scrunched up her nose and squinted her eyes adorably as she faced the camera with her back to the turquoise-blue Riviera, dotted with boats and encircled by rocky cliffs.

In the caption, Josephine asked her 5.9 million followers to share which language they would learn if they could learn any other language. Her followers eagerly responded to her question, leaving comments not only explaining which language they would learn and why, but also expressing how much they loved the photo and the model.

The languages that people wanted to learn ranged from Chinese to Japanese, French, and even American Sign Language. Many of her followers also wanted to learn Danish, adding that they’d love to be able to speak with her in her native language.

One fan wrote, “Turkish. You are my idol. You are so cool, beautiful and I love you very much, your creativity. You inspire me,” while another commented, “I just love how you interact with people and actually reply to them.”