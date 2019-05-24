Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Get Into Major Fight In New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

There is a lot of stuff happening in the new Keeping Up with the Kardashians trailer, but one of the most surprising parts has to be the fight between sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The two are known for getting along really well, but in the new clip released by E!, they are seen engaging in a major feud, with Kendall accusing her older sister of talking behind her back. The 23-year-old is heard saying, “I don’t understand how my own sister is like talking s**t about me,” before the camera pans over to Kourt, who yells back, “I didn’t even know there was a problem.”

Kendall then looks extremely upset as she drops an even worse accusation when she tells older sister Khloe that Kourtney “will go out of her way” to make her “look crazy.” Afterward, the two struggling siblings are seen rolling around on the grass with Kendall throwing a bag at Kourt, although it seems like that footage actually represented the duo having a playful moment rather than showcasing an actual fight.

However, the real drama portrayed in the new promo video is the one involving Khloe Kardashian, her baby father Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. While they first made headlines back in February when it emerged that Jordyn and Tristan had kissed at a house party, viewers will finally be able to see it all happening before their eyes.

Kylie largely avoided the topic on social media and rarely ever commented about the end of her longtime friendship with Jordyn after the whole thing became national news, so this will be the first time fans will get to see her real reaction after learning what happened. The heart-wrenching video shows Khloe crying while saying, “I am broken by so many things,” after someone called her to deliver the bad news.

Momager Kris Jenner is also seen tearing up as she tells Kylie that the scandal is going to change her relationship with Jordyn “forever” as it will feel “like a divorce,” while the 21-year-old acknowledges that her best friend “f***ed up.” She also made sure to stand by her sister, telling her that she loves her no matter what.

Kim is also heard weighing in on the issue, saying “one day, she’s just going to explode.” Khloe eventually breaks down in front of the cameras during one of the interviews, admitting, “I’m not just a TV show. This is my life.”

Fans can catch the entire drama when KUWTK airs on E! this Sunday.