Emily Ratajkowski Appears Braless In Skintight Nudes

Emily Ratajkowski will turn heads regardless of what she’s wearing. The supermodel might be known for her itsy-bitsy Instagram bikinis, but her latest street appearance is proving that covered-up can be just as racy. Photos of the 27-year-old leaving The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon were obtained and published by Splash News on May 24 – Emily was spotted at the New York City studio last night.

EmRata’s stylish dress came as a nude number. The floor-length piece was skintight, ribbed, and paired with barely-there sandals in cream colors. Conservative as the outfit was with its long sleeves and high neckline, it did appear to be rocking the braless look. Emily’s bust seemed unsupported, and the elastic-like fabrics were likewise showcasing the model’s muscular hips. The low-key makeup and center-parted hair falling around Emily’s shoulders added minimal flourishes.

As Hollywood Life reports, Ratajkowski’s Big Apple outings have been regular of late. The Inamorata founder has a new puppy named Colombo, and she’s been spotted out and about walking her four-legged friend. Two days ago, the model was photographed accompanying her dog in a white cropped tank with high-waisted jeans. The pared-down outfit certainly contrasted her May 6 Met Gala look – Emily’s show-stopping appearance at the annual fashion event came complete with a custom-made Dundas gown that left little to the imagination.

As a supermodel, style queen, beauty icon, and “it” girl, Ratajkowski is now a bonafide A-lister. This California native may have taken slightly longer to climb the celebrity ranks than fellow model Kendall Jenner, but Emily is right up there with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

EmRata’s super-slim physique and rock-hard abs are as much a talking point as her doe-eyed face. In 2018, Emily opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about how she starts her day.

“Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called kouign-amann with my black coffee, I always pretend that I don’t know what I’m getting. I’m like, “Um, hmm, I guess I’ll get … a kouign-amann?” They’re like, “Uh-huh.”

The interview also saw EmRata reveal a love of Italian restaurants alongside her lunches – usually a sandwich or a salad.

Emily is hugely popular on Instagram. Her following currently sits at 22.8 million. Thong underwear and topless snaps may play a role in this sensation’s popularity, but so does her love of popular culture. A video — seen above — of Emily bopping along to Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” received over 1.4 million likes. It has also been viewed over 10 million times.

