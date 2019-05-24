Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Respond To Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’

Singers Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Adam Levine leaving his position as a coach on the hit television series The Voice after 16 seasons.

Levine helped launch the show in 2011 and was one of the original coaches, along with Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. While other coaches have come and gone over the years, Levine and Shelton have remained through the years. Levine has won the show three times.

The Maroon 5 singer was previously listed as a coach for the upcoming season, but apparently, that won’t be happening. Singer Gwen Stefani, who has coached on the show before, will reportedly fill Levine’s red chair. Singer John Legend is also slated to be a judge for the upcoming season.

People magazine reported that Levine and Shelton have developed quite an unusual “frenemy” relationship, which many believe is at least part of why the show has become so popular.

Blake posted in a tweet that he was having a hard time wrapping his head around the idea, adding that he only recently heard the news. Not one to let an opportunity slip by without jabbing Levine, he said he would miss working with the “idiot.”

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

Clarkson, who has returned as a coach on the show, said that she understood why Levine might be stepping away from the gig, but added that it would be “weird” showing up to work with him not there.

Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there ???? To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 24, 2019

Carson Daly, host of the singing competition, announced the news Friday morning on the Today show and said his “beloved coach and friend” would be missed, People reported.

“He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family,” Daly said.

He commended Levine for “inspiring many of the artists who he worked so closely with over the years” and wished him “nothing but the best.”

People reported that representatives for Levine and The Voice did not immediately respond to questions regarding the reasons behind Levine’s departure. However, the publication reported that the singer has been touring for Maroon 5’s latest album, Red Pill Blues, since May 2018. Levine also has a busy home life. He and his wife, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, are parents to two daughters under the age of 2.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Levine spoke about his time on The Voice and thanked everyone involved with the show — including all of the fans — for a wonderful experience.