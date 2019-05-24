‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Sizzles In Braless Snapshot

The Only Way Is Essex starlet Yazmin Oukhellou turned the heat up for her 489,000 Instagram followers yesterday by taking to her account and showing off her curvaceous form as well as some serious skin.

The brunette bombshell commanded attention as she shared a snapshot of herself rocking a seafoam-colored, miniblazer dress sans bra.

The photo featured the British reality beauty sitting in an ornate chair in front of a matching Victorian style vanity mirror. The actress sat with legs pointed toward the side to keep a sense of modesty as the short minidress left very little to the imagination.

The post was a paid ad collaboration between Oukhellou and I Saw it First, a fashion company that currently presents itself as the “Exclusive Fashion Partner of Love Island 2019.”

The statuesque TV personality showed off a sensual sophistication and a lot of leg thanks to the short length of the vintage, blazer-inspired minidress. The dress featured three-quarter-length sleeves with a very early ’90s style rolled-up cuffs.

The ensemble had a faux double-breasted look with two double buttoned rows below the waist. The generously plunging neckline allowed Oukhellou to flaunt her voluptuous bosom as she lacked any type of bra.

The bottom hem of the blazer landed high on the upper thigh and featured a split in the front center that could result in a wardrobe malfunction if Yazmin mistakenly shifted her toned legs the wrong way.

Despite being both short and revealing, the TOWIE star managed to rock the ensemble in an elegant and classy manner.

The reality star paired the sassy blazer with a long, sleek, and straight hairdo, a coral manicure, and a touch of soft, dewy makeup that complemented her very bronzed skin tone.

Oukhellou captioned her post with a sampling of lyrics from Ariana Grande’s recent single “7 Rings” in which the pop diva boasts about her lavish lifestyle.

In less than 24 hours, Yazmin’s Instagram followers flooded the photo with over 10,000 likes and over 50 comments.

Most had nothing but pleasant things to say about how “stunning” and “fabulous” Oukhellou looked. A few even noted how fabulous the seafoam green looked against her caramel colored complexion.

“I’ve gotta say how beautiful this picture is that you have taken,” one follower gushed, chasing the comment with a winking emoticon.

At a loss for words, some of her followers opted to keep things simple with nothing more than fire and heart-faced emoticons.