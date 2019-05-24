Farrah Abraham Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In Barely-There Dress

Farrah Abraham took to social media on Friday morning to show off her one of her latest risque looks.

In the throwback photos, which were posted to the former Teen Mom OG star’s Instagram account, Farrah dons a barely-there red dress as she attends an event and snuggles up to a Pikachu mascot.

Abraham is seen sporting the long, red dress, which boasts a thigh-high slit to show off her lean legs, as well as cutouts on the side to flaunt her flat tummy. Abraham’s gown is also extremely low-cut and leaves little to the imagination while she narrowly avoids a wardrobe malfunction with her massive cleavage.

The reality star has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in curls that fall down her back and over her shoulders. She sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows and dramatic lashes.

Farrah’s glam look also includes dark pink blush and bright red color on her lips. Abraham completes the look by sporting a pair of silver heels.

In one photo, Farrah poses next to former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. Jenelle dons a high-waisted red skirt that matches Farrah’s dress, as well as a black crop top. Evans’ dark hair is parted to the side and styled in tight curls, and she also sports dramatic lashes and light pink lip color.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out about Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, following an incident where David allegedly killed the family’s pet dog out of anger.

Farrah spoke to Hollywood Life on the issue, revealing that she believes David could have mental health issues, and that he should be locked up for killing the small french bulldog named Nugget.

“Killing a dog that did not have any child bleed or die, he should be facing jail time. That is animal abuse and [David] is mentally unstable,” Abraham told the outlet earlier this month.

Farrah then went on to reveal that she had recently lost a dog that meant a lot to her, which means she can understand the sadness that Jenelle was feeling about little Nugget’s death.

“I lost my dog last year and I can only imagine [what] the kids and Jenelle are going through. Very sad,” Abraham stated.

However, Jenelle stayed with David following the incident, which sparked an investigation by Child Protective Services, and led to Evans having all three of her children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, removed from her home.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans by following the former Teen Moms on Instagram.