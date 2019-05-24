Janet Jackson’s ‘Metamorphosis’ Vegas Show Continues To Get Flooded With Rave Reviews

Last week, Janet Jackson kicked off her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency at Park Theater. On the opening night, many of her industry friends turned up to watch the debut of the show, such as Gabrielle Union, Eve, Queen Latifah, and Lil’ Kim.

The Inquisitr reported the fans’ reaction to the first show as they shared their excitement via social media.

Queen Latifah uploaded a video to her Instagram page where she praised the “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker’s concert and admitted she wanted to go see it again. She called “Metamorphosis” the most incredible Janet Jackson show and referred to Janet as the “Queen who ruled the stage.”

“Congratulations @janetjackson on your OPENING NIGHT at The Park MGM Las Vegas. Oh Yeah… I’ll be back,” she captioned her video clip.

Due to demand, Janet had to add more dates to the residency before it even started, which The Inquisitr announced.

“All For U! Because of demand, three new dates have been added for # MetamorphosisVegas! Aug. 14, 16, & 17 go on sale this Friday, May 17!” she shared at the beginning of last week.

Now, four shows in, it seems everyone can’t get enough of this show. Other huge publications have been reporting Jackson’s new chapter in her career and have been giving her rave reviews.

Ebony Magazine praised the “Made For Now” songstress and said that her show solidifies her Queen of Pop status. The Los Angeles Times noted that Jackson was sensual and provocative again on stage and called the show a celebration of her four-decade-long career.

“‘Metamorphosis’ is neither a revival nor a creative reset — it’s a celebration of a pop icon who’s finally getting the due she deserves. What’s more pleasurable than that?” they summed up their review with.

At 53-years-old, Variety commended Janet’s dancing, explaining it was in top form. Guru Focus called her show thrilling, next level, and explained that she tore down the roof. HuffPost claimed Janet had come full circle and that concertgoers were “feeling the ‘Rhythm Nation.'”

Bishop Courier insists that her residency is long-deserved, while The Hollywood Reporter complimented her stage design and set up, and admitted that Jackson doesn’t need highly stylized productions to make an impact.

The show that will run until August will consist of a whopping 37-song setlist, which includes a few songs she has never performed on previous tours, according to Setlist.fm. “Moist,” “Empty,” and “China Love” were missed off previous setlists due to them not being released as singles. However, Janet is making sure the tracks get the attention they deserve years later.