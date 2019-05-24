Abby Dowse Flaunts Black Lingerie Cleavage, Dripping Wet Hair & Thigh-High Stockings

A fresh-faced look largely goes down well on Instagram. When it comes from Abby Dowse, it goes down particularly well. The Australian model has taken to the platform for her latest update, and it’s throwing fans as much of a fresh vibe as it is a racy one.

On May 24, Abby posted a selfie. The full-length snap shows the model kitted out in head-to-toe blacks. Abby has opted for lace-embellished lingerie, and she’s matched it with her trademark thigh-high stockings. The result is flaunting the model’s ample cleavage, flat stomach, curvy waist, and endlessly long legs. Today’s lingerie comes feminine, daring, and finished with an unusual twist – Abby’s hair is soaking wet. It’s been combed back, and something about the fresh-out-the-shower look is sending pulses raising. It’s also having a direct effect on her fans. One picked up on the hair, per their comment.

“Wet&Sexy [sic]”

Another seemed to appreciate the entire look, per their words.

“Long legs, stocking, tan, lingerie always completely flawless.”

Dowse is admired for multiple reasons. Her Amazonian frame places her as one of Instagram’s leggiest models. Paired with her tiny waist, large bust, and feminine hips, this model is further adored for her all-around tan. Likewise popular are Abby’s signature blonde locks and light eyes. Together, they have earned Abby an Instagram following of 1.3 million.

A following this healthy paves the way for promotion. While many models take to Instagram for full-blown endorsements, Abby channels a lower-key approach. Her bio announces her Fashion Nova ambassador status, but updates themselves do not come with a “#ad.” Rather, Abby prefers to don the affordable clothing’s range and give the brand a shout-out in her captions.

Today’s outfit isn’t from Fashion Nova, though. Missy Empire appears responsible for the lacy bra and panties set. Other looks from Abby have included items from Oh Polly, Lounge Underwear, and Catwalk Collection. Given the popularity of Abby’s updates, the above-named brands are likely glad to be partnering up with this bombshell.

Loading...

While Dowse will don trendy athleisurewear looks of cut-off tees or hoodies, her specialty appears to come in two forms. Lingerie and swimwear seem to be Abby’s favorites – unsurprisingly, both prove overwhelmingly popular with her fans. Be they neon bikinis, cut-out one-pieces, or sexy lingerie with suspenders, Abby’s stylishly-paired outfits have reached the point of being a near-guaranteed hit.

Today’s post had racked up over 17,000 likes within seven hours of being posted. Over 430 comments were left. Fans wishing to keep up with Abby and her sensational body should follow her Instagram.