West Ham Sees Team Represent Worldwide In Women’s World Cup

With just a little more than two weeks left before the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in France, West Ham United are expected to see at least three of the stars from their women’s team lace up their boots and strive for glory on the global stage, according to the team’s official web site. This is the first of the eight tournaments held so far that sees West Ham with any representation among the 24 teams competing and Hammers fans will be watching keenly when it all kicks off in Paris on June 7.

Below are the players that West Ham United are expected to be sent to their international squads for the tournament.

Ria Percival

Likely the surest thing to be making an impact in France for her national team is Ria Percival, will be competing in her fourth World Cup with New Zealand. The defender has amassed 139 caps over her international career, but after three successive Group Stage eliminations, the knockout rounds will be the goal for the veteran. Percival’s ability to play several different positions was integral to the Hammers FA Cup final run and New Zealand have to hope for the same standard of performance when they kick things off on June 11 against the Netherlands.

Cho So-hyun

Cho has only been a member of West Ham for a short period, joining the squad in January after a transfer from Avaldsnes IL of Norway. Still, her short spell in East London has no doubt left an impact on the team. Cho has been a regular presence for the South Korean National Team, having picked up 120 caps over the course of an international career that included a round of 16 appearance in the 2015 edition of the tournament, held in Canada. South Korea will be hoping that Cho builds upon her 20 international goals so far when it all begins on June 7 against hosts France.

Congratulations to West Ham forward @janeross10 on making the Scotland squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup this summer! ????❤️⚒ pic.twitter.com/QElXbDMka7 — ForeverBoleyn (@ForeverBoleyn2) May 16, 2019

Jane Ross

Lining up for Scotland will be West Ham’s star striker Jane Ross. Ross was integral to the Hammers campaign last season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions. She has brought the same passion and skill to her Scotland team, having scored 56 goals across 118 appearances as she pushed her team into the Women’s World Cup for the first time. While Hammers fans will be hoping for a fine performance from Ross, they will be unlikely to be rooting for Scotland when they open up festivities against England on June 9.

Adriana Leon

While Canada has yet to announce their full squad for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, it is expected that attacker Adriana Leon will be adding to her 50 caps when it becomes official. Leon is a proven goalscorer, having finished second in total goals during last year’s CONCACAF Women’s Championship and proven a constant threat since joining West Ham in the winter. If she makes the call-up, Leon will be taking part in her second consecutive World Cup after competing in the 2015 edition on her native soil.