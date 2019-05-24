‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly Forced To Beef Up Security After ‘Transphobic’ Comment

Lisa Vanderpump is taking extra precautions after the scandal.

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly taking extra precautions when it comes to her security due to the recent transphobia scandal that erupted after Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a May 23 report from Hollywood Life, Vanderpump has beefed up security after poking fun at Erika Jayne during the recent episode and suggesting she couldn’t lie about the performer “tucking.”

“Lisa Vanderpump is feeling afraid and scared after the backlash she’s been receiving from comments made on Tuesday night’s episode of RHOBH,” an insider told the outlet. “She is finding it challenging and hard to hear how upset fans and the trans community is and she truly does regret making those statements.”

The source said that after learning of the reaction of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, many of whom felt her comments about Jayne “tucking” were “transphobic,” Vanderpump allegedly felt awful and had a bit of a meltdown. She then amped up her security teams at her West Hollywood restaurants, including Pump and TomTom.

The Hollywood Life insider went on to say that after the scandal erupted following Tuesday’s show, Vanderpump began laying low.

“She truly feels like she just can’t catch a break,” the insider added.

As fans well know, Vanderpump became completely estranged from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast after she being accused of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online in which Kemsley was accused of abandoning a dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s animal rescue center in Los Angeles. Vanderpump has denied this allegation.

While Vanderpump has been keeping to herself since the scandal broke, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did release a public statement in which she apologized to the trans community for her poor choice of words and insisted she never meant to hurt or offend anyone.

“I have nothing but respect and love for Trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues,” she said. “With recent news of Trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that Trans people go through every day.”

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.