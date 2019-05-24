Princess Diana Once Wrote A Letter Claiming She Feared Prince Charles Would Bring Physical Harm To Her

Princess Diana thought that Prince Charles might concoct an accident to threaten her safety.

Princess Diana is one of the most beloved royal figures of all time. She was the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William and was known for her outgoing spirit and jovial personality. She died prematurely in August 1997 when she got into a car accident trying to escape the paparazzi. Her death rocked the world and devastated her two young sons. Even though it has been more than 20 years since the tragedy, her sons work hard to keep her memory alive. Even now, we are still finding out more information about the details involving her life and sudden death, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

It was well known that Princess Diana and her former husband Prince Charles had a rocky marriage. She was only 20-years-old when she married the Prince in 1981. In photographs and interviews, the couple appeared disconnected with one another. Rumors of infidelity frequently on the part of the prince swirled around for years. Eventually, it was revealed that Prince Charles had in fact been unfaithful to his wife with Camilla-Parker-Bowles, who is now the Duchess of Cornwall.

During this time, Princess Diana reportedly worried that her own safety was threatened by Prince Charles. She even wrote a letter to her butler claiming that she feared Prince Charles would concoct some fake accident to cause her serious physical harm. Perhaps his motive would be to get her out of the picture so he could continue on with his infidelity without hindrance, according to The Telegraph.

The heartbreaking letter depicts Princess Diana at one of her lowest points. She believed her husband was scheming against her and there was nothing she could do to stop him. Ironically enough, she even stated that she suspected Prince Charles was planning for her to sustain a head injury in a vehicular accident. However, she didn’t believe he was truly in love with Camilla but was actually planning a future with Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the children’s nanny.

“I am sitting here at my desk today in October, longing for someone to hug me and encourage me to keep strong and hold my head high. This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous – my husband is planning ‘an accident’ in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy. Camilla is nothing but a decoy, so we are all being used by the man in every sense of the word.”

Prince Charles was never proven to have any connection to Princess Diana’s death.