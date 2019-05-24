Another Alleged Milkshake-Throwing Incident Happens In The U.K. On Election Day

First it was salted caramel on Nigel Farage, now reportedly strawberry on a retiree.

The trend of milkshake throwing continues in the U.K. amid the back and forth of Brexit, but there are questions being asked about the latest alleged pelting with some calling it a political stunt. Last week, Brexit leader Nigel Farage was covered with a salted caramel milkshake in front of a crowd as he toured the United Kingdom in an effort to spread the message about leaving the EU, but there were no witnesses to Thursday’s event which happened on Election Day.

Express is reporting the milk-shaking as an attack on an elderly veteran and Brexit supporter at a polling place, saying that he was targeted for wearing a Brexit rosette. Former paratrooper Don MacNaughton, 81, was campaigning in support of Brexit in Aldershot, Hampshire, England when he claims he was accosted by a “childish yob.”

“Somebody came across the street to the polling station and he gave me the finger. He then started giving me verbal abuse and ran off. I didn’t hear the abuse because I was laughing at him. Ten minutes later he came back with a milkshake, and he threw it over me. I again just curled up laughing, I didn’t mind because it was my favorite flavor.”

MacNaughton described the man as being in his early 20s, but says that the alleged attack has only cemented his feelings about leaving the EU, and he won’t be intimidated.

Imagine faking a milkshake throwing by not using a milkshake and not getting someone to throw it ???? https://t.co/YW4De0LAWm — Lizzie Westwood (@ejwestwood94) May 24, 2019

But social media is divided about the attack, and if it was actually a set up by MacNaughton’s cohorts, as he removed his jacket before the pelting, and allegedly had a spare shirt with him. A photo posted of the Brexiteer and his supporters is said to have caught the spare shirt in a photo on Twitter.

“Always handy to remember to take your jacket off & bring a spare shirt if you’re planning to fake a milkshake picture.”

This latest incident reportedly happened just a week after Splinter reported that Brexit leader Farage was coated with a milkshake, and then retreated to his tour bus. On the next day of Farage’s tour in Rochester, more men were spotted with milkshakes, and the bus driver told the media that police were called.

“The police are there, we’ve spotted them and now Nigel isn’t getting off the bus.”

As a result of the milkshake threats against Farage, police asked that all McDonald’s locations in Scotland stop selling the frozen treats for the day that the Brexit leader was touring the country, says Edinburgh Live.

The fast-food giant complied, posting signs which said that they were following a police request, but burger rival Burger King took advantage, tweeting that if Scottish people wanted a milkshake, they should drop by.