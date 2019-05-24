Marie Osmond Asks Fans For Prayers After Newborn Granddaughter Is Rushed To Intensive Care Shortly After Birth

Once again, Marie Osmond is taking to social media to ask fans for prayers for a family member.

As fans of the singer know, Marie has a huge family with eight siblings and eight children of her own (her son Michael passed away in 2010). Now, Osmond’s family is expanding even more as her children are beginning to have children of their own. Now, Marie is already on her fifth grandchild. Osmond’s 21-year-0ld daughter Brianna and her husband, David, were the latest members of the family to have a child but yesterday, Marie asked fans for prayers for their newborn baby in a post on Twitter.

“Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces. So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!”

Since the tweet went live on her account, her fans have done just what Marie asked and are sending both prayers and well wishes her way. So far, the post has earned Marie a lot of attention with over 600 comments, 3,400 favorites, and 160-plus retweets. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans commented on the tweet to let Marie know that they’re thinking of her and her family.

“Prayers and the best wishes. It’s a scary time, but all will be fine. Try to think of this as the beginning of a life story filled with great victories,” one follower wrote.

“Praying for your precious new granddaughter Marie My daughter went into special care when she was born 33 years ago. It’s terrifying but so important these little babies get the help they need in the early days..where better than your hospital! Sending lots of love,” another Twitter user commented.

Osmond did not go into further detail as to what was wrong with her granddaughter at the time of her birth, but it’s nice to know that she has the support of her fans as she and her family navigate through this difficult time in their lives. And while Osmond’s family life is a little scary at this time, The Inquisitr recently shared that the “Paper Roses” singer is thrilled to be joining to cast of The Talk next season.

Loading...

Osmond will join Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Eve on The Talk in the show’s 10th season. The mother of eight is replacing Sara Gilbert, who announced that she would be leaving the show to spend more time with her family. Marie will take a hosting seat alongside her new co-stars this coming September.