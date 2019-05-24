Olivia Culpo Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Hourglass Curves In Skintight Leather Dress

Olivia Culpo had all eyes on her as she arrived in Cannes on Thursday ahead of the hotly-anticipated amFAR gala. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was spotted walking the streets of the famous Southern French town yesterday afternoon – and turned heads with her jaw-dropping attire.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia jetted off to France at the beginning of the week to attend the celebrated Cannes Film Festival. The stunning model and actress has been having a blast on the French Riviera all week long, frequently traveling between Saint Tropez and Cannes for a slew of glamorous photo shoots.

For her latest trip to Cannes, Olivia poured her enviable figure into a tight-fitting leather dress – a very revealing design by Ermanno Scervino, which swathed her incredible physique in a lovely shade of beige. Photographed as she made her way into what was presumably her hotel, the former Miss Universe winner stopped to pose for a few quick snaps, showcasing her curve-hugging outfit with a lot of grace and a heavy dose of sex appeal.

Olivia flaunted her insane body in the skintight Ermanno Scervino dress, which put all of her best assets on display. In one particular photo, shared to Instagram yesterday by the Italian fashion house, the Model Squad star showed off her perfect cleavage, while also showcasing her chiseled pins in the knee-length frock.

In the shot in question, Olivia had her side turned toward the camera as the model was photographed in mid-step while heading into the hotel. The flattering angle offered a glorious view of her impossibly flat stomach and taut waistline. Clinging to every curve in sight, the tighter-than-skin leather dress highlighted the sinuous contours of her hourglass frame, accentuating her ample bust and curvy backside.

Olivia showed a generous amount of décolletage in the daring outfit, which boasted a sweetheart neckline that could barely contain her busty assets. Nearly spilling out of the tight leather dress, the Rhode Island native cut a seductive figure in the alluring attire – one that featured eye-popping contrast seams, which further drew the attention to her dangerous curves.

Wanting to let her spectacular dress take center stage, the model only accessorized with a chic pair of blush-pink pumps, ones in the exact same color as her lipstick. She pulled back her raven tresses into a trendy low bun – one of her signature hairstyles, which she has sported on numerous occasions since arriving in France.

The dark-haired beauty was the epitome of elegance in the sizzling leather dress. Her flawless posture and statuesque figure aside, she showed class by stopping to wave to the camera with a friendly smile on her face.

More photos of Olivia rocking the beige leather dress were published yesterday by The Daily Mail. While the model has yet to share any snapshots of the smoldering outfit to her Instagram page, she did, however, offer a glimpse of the cheeky leather number in her Instagram Stories.