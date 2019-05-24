Lucy Hale Stuns In Two-Piece ‘Angelic’ Beach Ensemble

'Tryna look angelic,' the former 'Pretty Little Liars' star jested in the caption of the captivating snapshot.

As Lucy Hale’s 23.6 million Instagram followers know, the 29-year-old actress is big on spending time with her family. In fact, the former Pretty Little Liars star took to her Instagram account less than 24 hours ago to share a breathtaking photo of herself enjoying a little time at the beach with her sister Maggie and her two nieces.

The photo featured Hale pushing her short dark locks back out of her face with one hand while her other hand drew pictures on the white sandy beach. Maggie and Hale’s eldest niece were also drawing in the sand while the actresses’ younger niece was tucked under her mother’s arm.

Lucy looked angelic as she donned a two-piece white beach ensemble. Her stunning outfit included a semi-sheer, bikini-style top and a matching white skirt adorned with several stripes of different patterns. While the skirt was snug enough to showcase Lucy’s voluptuous frame and toned tummy, it did expand as it flowed down her body, cutting off just above the ankles.

Maggie rocked an equally form-flattering, one-piece gown. Hale’s younger niece also wore a matching white gown while her older niece sported an adorable baby blue gown. While Maggie and both of her daughters opted to wander the sandy beach without shoes, Lucy paired her beach day outfit with stylish brown strapped flat sandals.

Earlier this month, Hale shared several other snapshots of herself with her family rocking the same gorgeous ensemble. The other photos revealed the actress and her family had taken a brief trip to Florida to celebrate her father’s birthday.

In less than 24 hours, Hale’s captivating photo of her day at the beach with her sister and nieces was showered with over 230,000 likes and nearly 550 comments. Unsurprisingly, the majority had nothing but great things to say about how fantastic Lucy, Maggie, and the girls looked in the snapshot.

“Cuties” and “angels” were some of the single-word compliments her massive Instagram following used to describe the photo.

A little over 24 hours ago, Hale shared a photo of herself rocking a messy bun, small black backpack, black graphic T-shirt, and tons of jewelry on her wrists, ears, and fingers.

In the caption of the whimsical photo, the actress reminded her followers how important it was to get out and explore the world. Hale encouraged her followers to try new things and talk to strangers because the world was “big and beautiful.”

Since the photo was posted, her followers flooded it with just under 500,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Most echoed her advice to get out and explore the world more.