Prince Harry Spends First Night Away From Meghan Markle And Baby Archie

It looks like Prince Harry is back to fulfilling his royal duties — which meant spending his first night away from Meghan Markle and the couple’s newborn son, Archie.

Harry, 34, traveled to Rome on Thursday night to attend a fundraising polo game for his children’s charity, Sentebale, the Daily Express reported. The Duke of Sussex took a few moments to pose for photos with Sentebale ambassador and professional polo player Nacho Figueras before the match began. The two then hugged and seemed to catch up before the game took place.

The event was hosted by the Roma Polo Club, and Harry played for the Sentebale St. Regis team, led by Figueras, against a U.S. Polo Association team, led by professional Malcolm Borwick.

The duke was all smiles at the event, and showed no signs of sleepless nights, The Daily Mail reported. He wore a white shirt and off-white pants with a pale blue blazer and grey suede shoes.

The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup charity match raises funds and awareness for at-risk children in Lesotho and Botswana in southern Africa. One primary focus of the charity is to help the lives of those affected by HIV.

Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded Sentebale in 2006. The charity works with local organizations to help impoverished children stricken with HIV get the support they need to lead healthy and productive lives. The Sentebale website claims that three out of every four new HIV cases appears in young women between the ages of 15 and 19, and removing the stigma associated with the disease is critical in helping them get tested so they can seek treatment.

Prince Harry all smiles as he competes in charity polo match in Rome ⁦@Sentebale⁩ https://t.co/zOkusEajEc — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 24, 2019

Sentebale Chief Executive Richard Miller thanked sponsors for attending the event and making donations, the organization reported.

Loading...

“Partnerships like these are invaluable to us being able to deliver quality programmes of education, care and psychosocial support to many young people whose lives have been affected by the HIV epidemic in southern Africa,” he said.

Figueras, who attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding, described the event as a “historical moment,” The Daily Mail reported.

In a tribute to the royal couple on Instagram, he wrote, “The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world. Let’s push the envelope!! Let’s make the world a better place.”

It seems as though Harry is following through on that charge, working with charities to help those in need.