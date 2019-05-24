Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’ After 16 Seasons As Coach

It’s the end of an era, and one of the most loved bromances on television.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will be leaving NBC’s The Voice after 16 seasons as a coach, Us Weekly reported.

The news was announced by Carson Daly, who hosts the singing competition, during The Today Show on Friday, May 24.

“After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice,” Carson said during the “Pop Start” segment of the morning show. “Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years.”

Levine proved victorious three times during his tenure on the show, including winning its debut season in 2011 with Javier Colon. He also won in 2013 with Tessanne Chin and again in 2015 with Jordan Smith.

Adam is also known for his hilarious back-and-forth banter with Blake Shelton, who is the only other coach that has stayed on the show for every season since it began eight years ago.

“Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Daly noted during his announcement this morning. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019

Upon the announcement, Shelton took to his Twitter account to express his sadness about Adam’s departure, which he revealed he only found out yesterday.

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

A rare moment of tenderness. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z6fF7WKuWk — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 21, 2019

While many fans of the competition series are no doubt sad to see Adam go, questions about who would take his spot likely ran through their heads as well. Fortunately, Carson had an answer for them.

“I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for Season 17,” he revealed.

Stefani has already marked her place among the coaches of The Voice, appearing in one of the big red chairs for Seasons 7, 9, and 12. During Season 17, she will be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton — whom she has been dating since 2015 after meeting through the show.

Gwen will be the only coach in the upcoming season that doesn’t have a win under her belt. Shelton has taken the top spot six times, with his most recent in Season 13. Kelly Clarkson has won two of her three seasons during her stint on the program, while Legend has the most recent win for Season 16, which was also his debut as a coach.

Adam’s departure from the show does not necessarily mean that he is done with the program completely. Throughout its 16 seasons, a number of coaches have come and gone, including Christina Aguilera, who was one of the original four sitting in the iconic red chairs. Aguilera was on The Voice for its first three seasons, taking its fourth off but quickly returning for Season 5. She has since been back as a coach for Seasons 8 and 10.

The Voice is expected to return to NBC for Season 17 in the fall.