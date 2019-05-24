‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Want Babies Soon After Their Kentucky Wedding

Jax Taylor turns 40 this summer.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married in just over a month and shortly thereafter, they plan to start a family.

On May 21, E! News revealed that the Vanderpump Rules couple recently revealed that they want “lots of babies” as soon as they walk down the aisle. After all, Taylor is turning 40 in just a couple of months, and he doesn’t want to be too old while raising kids.

“I cannot wait to be a momma, everyone’s known that,” Cartwright said during the Season 7 reunion earlier this month.

While many newlyweds prefer to enjoy a few years to themselves before starting a family, Taylor has no interest in waiting. He told host Andy Cohen during the Season 7 reunion that he and Cartwright were actually planning to try to conceive on their wedding night next month.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Taylor and Cartwright’s co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, got married in August 2016 and are expected to begin trying for a family soon as well. In fact, they plan to start trying as soon as Taylor and Cartwright get married.

“According to Katie last night and I quote, ‘We’re having babies at the same time.’ She wants to have kids when we do,” Taylor confirmed.

During her bridal shower weeks ago, Cartwright confirmed she and Taylor were set to wed in Kentucky on Saturday, June 29.

In April, both Taylor and Cartwright spoke to Us Weekly about their plans for kids.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” Cartwright said. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house… When it happens it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready.”

Although Cartwright was prepared to allow the process of conceiving a child to happen naturally, Taylor made it clear he was in more of a hurry than his fiancée as he confirmed plans to conceive their first baby on the night of their Kentucky wedding.

“I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job,” he said.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are in the midst of filming Vanderpump Rules Season 8, which will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.