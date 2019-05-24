Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Newly Trim Figure In Skintight Black & White Dress

Kelly Clarkson seems to be having a blast on this season of her hit show — The Voice.

As fans know, Clarkson has become a fashion icon over the years, and she frequently delights her fans in curve-hugging outfits now that she’s dropped 30-plus pounds. In one of the more recent images posted for her army of 4.2 million followers, Clarkson flaunts her gorgeous body in yet another sexy look on the set of The Voice.

In the picture-perfect snapshot, the mother of two stands in her dressing and looks dressed to impress. The blonde-haired beauty stands front and center in the photo, putting both hands on her hips while striking a pose. The 37-year-old has her newly-trim figure on display in a gorgeous black-and-white patterned dress that hugs her every curve. The stunner completes her look with a face full of makeup while wearing her long tresses down and slightly curled.

Clarkson looks fit and trim in the image and since the post went live on her account, her fans have gone crazy for it. So far, the post has earned the “Broken & Beautiful” singer over 168,000 likes in addition to 2,400-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to let Clarkson know what big fans they are, countless others applauded her for her recent weight loss. There were also a few other fans who simply commented on the image with various emoji.

“Now THAT is an amazing look from dress to hair and makeup. Gorgeous!” one follower commented.

“Looking like the goddess you truly are.”

“Omg. You are stunning in that dress. It looks like it was literally MADE for you to wear,” another fan chimed in with a flame emoji.

And when Kelly isn’t busy making an album or shooting an episode of the hit NBC show, she’s usually doing something for charity. According to The Daily Mail, it was Clarkson who led her team to victory during a recent episode of Hollywood Game Night. The singer teamed up with Jennifer Garner, Thandie Newton, and Jeff Goldblum in the competition that was benefitting Red Nose Day.

Loading...

For the occasion, Kelly dressed to impress yet again in a black-and-white striped blouse that she tucked into a high-waisted black leather skirt. In the photos published by the outlet, Clarkson is all smiles while posing with her teammates. During the event, Kelly seemed to be having a blast, and it also didn’t hurt that she helped win a lot of money for charity.

One thing is for sure — Kelly Clarkson is the total package.