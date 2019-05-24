Hannah Palmer Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Sizzling Red Lingerie

Instagram sensation Hannah Palmer celebrated her birthday by gifting her fans two steamy shots of herself clad in red lingerie. The model reached a huge milestone and finally turned 21-years-old on May 18.

Hannah first shot to fame by taking part in Maxim‘s cover girl contest in 2018. Winners not only earn the cover the the magazine, but also win $25,000. Though the Arizona native did not claim first prize, she nonetheless found herself a huge fanbase that has enabled her to follow her passion for modeling on Instagram. The blonde beauty boasts over 671,000 followers, a number that only keeps growing.

In Hannah’s most recent update, she posted two poses of herself in the lingerie set. In the first, she wears a sultry red lace push-up bra, complete with a red garter belt and matching panties. To add some glamour into the shot, the model poses with a red silk robe that dangles teasingly halfway down her body. Her long blonde hair is side-swept into bombshell waves and her makeup features lash-heavy eyes with a light pink lip.

In the second, the social media star turns around, showing off the thong cut of her panties so that her pert posterior is on full display.

It appears that the model may have been preparing for the evening, as the two shots include friends who also appear in various states of undress. The post won over 75,000 likes and 1,600 comments.

Many of the comments wished Hannah the best on her special day.

“Happy birthday gorgeous angel,” wrote Instagram model Caitlin O’Connor.

“Happy bday bb,” seconded model Olga Safari.

However, others focused on the model’s insane beauty.

“Jesus Christ!!! You are TOO PRETTY!! Please arrest Hannah!” joked Rocío Rodríguez.

Hannah’s birthday pics were not the only uploads shared to her fans throughout the week. The blonde bombshell also posted two pictures of herself riding a bicycle at Venice beach, while clad only in a white bikini and sneakers.

Loading...

In the picture, which earned over 50,000 likes, the white color of the bikini showcases her California tan. The bikini features a fashionable front knot and also sports two stars around the nipple area. The model finished off the look with natural-looking makeup and large white sneakers.

Fans were again quick to praise the Instagram star, and the picture garnered over 460 comments.

“Every picture gets better and better,” wrote a fan, using three heart-eyed emoji to emphasize her note.

“Goddess,” agreed fellow model Bri Teresi, also employing the heart-eyed emoji.

“My fav,” added celebrity producer Manuel Avendaño.