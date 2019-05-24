Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Puts Endless Cleavage On Display In Tight Minidress On Instagram

It seems near-impossible for Romee Strijd to take a bad photo. The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s widely-followed Instagram account is full of stunning, skin-baring snaps, and the latest addition to her feed certainly followed suit.

The upload was shared on Friday, May 24, and captured the beauty sporting a huge smile as she basked in the sun and exuded some serious summer vibes. The geotag on the photo placed her on Zakynthos Island in Greece, and the scene behind her of luscious greenery and bright, blue water would make anybody want to drop what they were doing and join her in the gorgeous location. Romee looked absolutely beautiful in the jaw-dropping snap, wowing her fans in a tight minidress that exposed some serious skin and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The 23-year-old looked summer-ready in a dangerously short floral minidress that left very little to the imagination. The number appeared to have cap sleeves, though Romee opted to let them slink down her shoulders to give the garment the appearance of being strapless — an alteration that flaunted a considerable amount of the model’s bronzed skin. The move, coupled with the dress’s low sweetheart neckline, also displayed an endless amount of cleavage, exposing her voluptuous assets almost in their entirety. The sexy ensemble hugged every inch of the stunner’s signature curves and booty and grazed just above her upper thigh to show off her long, toned legs.

Romee kept the accessories for her look simple by sporting a small cord bracelet around her rest and a pair of thick gold earrings that resembled the shape of a heart. She also carried a small green purse with her and covered her eyes with a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses. The Dutch beauty wore her signature blonde tresses down and out of her face to show off her minimal makeup look and let her striking features shine.

The steamy snap was given a lot of love from Romee’s 5.5 million followers. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up nearly 80,000 likes within its first hour of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her eye-popping display.

“This smile is everything,” one person wrote, while another commented that Romee looked “lovely.”

Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared another steamy snap from her trip to Greece that showed even more skin than her post today. In the snap, Romee showed off her impressive bikini body in a patterned two-piece swimsuit sent her fans absolutely wild.