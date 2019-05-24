Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Jordyn Woods, Doesn’t Hold Back

Kylie Jenner has finally broken her silence – up until yesterday, the former best friend to Jordyn Woods hadn’t said a word regarding Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Last night, however, changed everything.

On May 23, E! News released a midseason trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It shows the family’s reaction upon discovering the news that Jordyn had kissed Khloe’s then-boyfriend, Tristan. While fans had already seen sneak peeks of Khloe breaking down and screaming on camera, footage of Kylie’s take had yet to be circulated. On the trailer, the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO aired her thoughts, and only needed three words to express them.

“She f*cked up.”

Brief as the clip may be, it does manage to showcase both reactions to the scandal and Kris Jenner’s words to Kylie regarding her friendship with Woods. The 63-year-old is heard speaking to Kylie.

“This is going to change the relationship forever,” Kris tells Kylie in the teaser. “For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce.”

Kylie is then seen offering support to Khloe.

“Just know I love you,” Kylie says.

The trailer might see this family speaking from an emotional viewpoint, but it hasn’t held back on sending fans some details. Kim Kardashian’s friend Larsa Pippen is heard detailing the scandal via a phone call.

“I don’t even know if I should tell you this. Her legs were like in between his legs.”

Where Kylie stands on the situation has largely remained a mystery. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has not been spotted with the SECNDNTURE founder since February. That said, Kylie is still following Jordyn on Instagram. At the beginning of April, Kylie changed her Twitter banner to a picture of herself and Woods. By the end of the month, though, the makeup mogul had deleted the picture, per Elle.

The fallout from the cheating scandal made further headlines this month, three months after Jordyn had moved out from Kylie’s guest house. As The Daily Mail reported earlier this week, the model was “[ordered]” by Kylie to collect the rest of her belongings. Woods has since taken to social media to showcase what looks like a new home.

While Khloe has said that Jordyn is “not to be blamed,” per People, there’s no denying that this model’s status as an inner-circle Kardashian member has changed. Woods was absent from Kylie’s May 21 launch party for her new Kylie Skin range. She does not appear to have joined the family on their recent travels. The Kardashian-Jenner clan may not have made any hateful statements, but their dealings with Kylie’s former best friend seem to have become nonexistent.

It’s taken three months, but Kylie has now spoken. As it would appear, the world’s youngest billionaire thinks that her friend royally messed up.