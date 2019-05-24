Celine Dion Opens Up About Her Husband’s Death 3 Years On, ‘I Lost The Love Of My Life’

Celine and Rene have three children together.

Three years on, Celine Dion is speaking out about the death of her husband, Rene Angelil, in a candid new interview. Speaking in the June issue of Elle U.K., the singer opened up about how she’s been coping since losing her husband of 22 years in 2016 and admitted that his passing meant that she’d lost the man she described as being “the love of [her] life.”

“My feelings change each day. It’s certainly hard – I lost the love of my life…” Celine told the British edition of the fashion magazine when asked about her husband’s death following a battle with throat cancer.

However, the “My Heart Goes On” singer admitted that although things are still “hard” for her three years after his passing, she’s still living her life and keeping things positive as she moves forward without her husband of more than two decades by her side.

“But actually I’m doing just great because I get to see my husband every single day through the eyes of my children,” she said, referring to the three sons she shares with Rene, 18-year-old Rene-Charles and 8-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

“I have three extraordinary boys through whom he lives on, just in a different way,” the singer said. “He’s part of me, he sings with me, I know he’s always by my side.”

Dion also spoke inside the pages of the British fashion magazine about how she feels as though she’s started her life all over again at the age of 51, even admitting that she feels like she’s a baby again as she gains new life experiences.

“At 51, it’s as though I’m starting over. It’s like I’m a one-year-old again. And I’ve got heaps of projects on the go,” she said, referring to her very busy career not only as a singer but as a fashionista and well as her role as a mom to her three boys.

“I’m finally allowing myself to truly experience life to the full,” Dion continued, admitting that she spent much of her younger years working hard on her voice rather than having fun and experiencing things in order to get her to the place she is now as one of the world’s most famous and recognizable pop stars.

“Now, I’m enjoying just being me, exploring what I want to do next. It’s never too late to start, and today I feel as though I’m living the best years of my life!”

Celine – who The Inquisitr recently reported was floored after asking a 7-year-old fan to sing with her during a recent Sin City concert as part of her long-running residency shows – has been very vocal about how she’s coped with the passing of Rene in numerous interviews ever since his tragic passing in January 2016.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr also reported that Celine shared a heartfelt tribute for her late husband while on stage in Las Vegas. She got the crowd to sing along as she performed the John Farnham song “You’re the Voice” on what would have been his 77th birthday. Dion then sweetly spoke to her late husband while looking up toward the ceiling.

Prior to that, she posted a photo of him to her Instagram account with a touching message for him on his birthday written in both English and her native language, French. Dion told Rene – who served as her manager for the majority of her lengthy career – that he was still with her and always will be.