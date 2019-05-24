Dua Lipa Rocks Fiery Red Garment At The 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala

Beautiful singer, Dua Lipa attended the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala yesterday and looked really elegant on the carpet.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress wore a fiery red poofy thrilly dress. The garment went down to the floor and had many layers to it. The top half went across one shoulder, while the other was on display. Her hair was tied back and she accessorized the look with a couple of necklaces, a pair of earrings and a fancy ring to add that finishing touch. The “Be The One” chart-topper didn’t have to try very hard to be noticed, her presence was enough.

In a series of uploads on her Instagram, there is a photo where she is bent down posing, showing off more of the details of the dress. She looks very happy to be there and like she’s a pro of getting those incredible red carpet shots, which she is. In another upload, she is posing with her friend Sarah Carter.

Within one hour of posting the photo, her followers were quick to share their thoughts on her look.

“You’re so beautiful Dua,” one commented.

“I mean!!!! The most gorgeous!” another mentioned.

“I love that hairstyle so much omg,” a third enthusiastic fan wrote.

It has been liked by over 200,000 users too.

Dua’s fashion game is always strong and doesn’t shy away from taking risks. This year, she attended her first ever Met Gala event, which The Inquisitr reported. She attended with her model and chef boyfriend, Isaac Carew. Dressed by Versace, Lipa’s outfit was very eye-catching and colorful. Her garment appeared to look like a leotard with a poofy train attached to it which fell to the floor. She wore a pair of tights and heels to match the look and accessorized her hair piece with a jeweled multicolored crown-like headpiece.

This year in February, she was nominated for her first ever Grammy Awards and won both. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City titled “Electricity.” That same month, Lipa took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.” Last year, she won British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.

The achievements keep growing as she earned herself a second wax figure in Madame Tussauds this year, which The Inquisitr previously announced.

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts.

On Instagram, Dua has over 29.9 million followers.