Bella Hadid Shares Topless Shower Video And Instagram Goes Crazy

On Thursday, model Bella Hadid took to popular social media site Instagram to delight her fans with a short video clip of herself fresh out of the shower, reported The Daily Mail.

The sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid starts out the video with the camera close to her face, revealing her flawless skin and glossed, pouty lips, while her hair is twisted up in a Burberry towel. Throughout the video, Bella flounces around for the camera, twisting and turning while showing off her sculpted upper body and teasing her followers with her bare torso.

At the end of the clip, the 22-year-old turns sideways toward the camera with one arm covering her chest and backs out of the frame to the side. The model looks stunning with her eyebrows finely plucked and a single swipe of black eyeliner surrounding her eyelids.

In a series of follow-up photos, the American model shows off various angles of her look. The long towel flowing down her back does not make her look any less sensual as she pouts at herself in one mirror selfie. With her arms crossed over her chest and her back slightly hunched forward, Bella shows off her enviable figure and modern-style bathroom for her 24.5 million followers.

The video was shortly deleted from the model’s Instagram page, but a devoted fan reposted the clip on their account, wishing Bella a good morning in the caption.

Recently, the 2016 “Model of the Year” for Model.com was involved in a modeling controversy after she was featured in a Calvin Klein ad kissing CGI Instagram model Lil Miquela.

The ad received much outrage from the LGBTQ+ community who accused the heterosexual model of “queerbaiting,” a marketing technique in which advertisers allude to same-sex romance for fiction or entertainment purposes.

Lil Miquela is a fictional character created by the startup Brud who serves as a social media influencer and has a following of 1.5 million Instagram users. The CGI model is also a supporter of LGBT rights, Black Lives Matter, and has become an online celebrity.

The brand extended an apology to the community following the backlash.