Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Toned Abs In A Black Bikini

Candice is putting her amazing body on display in a black two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel is giving the world a glimpse of her toned abs in new photos shared to the Instagram account of her swimwear line, Tropic of C. The brand posted two new black-and-white photos of the mom of two to the social media site on May 23, which featured her modeling a black two-piece as she smiled from ear to ear during a bikini photo shoot.

The first snap of Candice shared to the account this week had the Victoria’s Secret model posing with both hands up in the air while showing off the halter style, rib-knitted bikini top. She accessorized the dark look with hoop earrings in both ears and several bangles on both arms.

The second new photo gave the account’s more than 332,000 followers a better look at the full bikini look, including her matching rib knit bottoms that were high-waisted and perfectly highlighted her toned and tiny middle.

Swanepoel pursed her lips in the second snap as she put out both hands toward the camera, while the caption revealed that she was sporting the arc top and bottom, both from her popular line of swimwear, which includes several bikinis and swimsuits. The account also revealed that the two-piece is from the collection of zero waste knits.

The two photos of Candice have already gained more than 14,000 likes together since Tropic of C first shared them on May 23.

She’s served as a model for several of the different swimwear looks available from the line over the past several months.

Swanepoel recently showed off both her model skills and a whole lot of skin while rocking a satin-look bikini from the line, which wrapped around her torso.

The Inquisitr shared the snaps of the star revealing some of her best model poses in the water as she modeled the very unique swim look.

Before that, the mom of two – who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces since she started working with the brand and became an Angel back in 2010 – took a walk on the wild side in a leopard-print bikini in another outtake from a bikini photo shoot, as The Inquisitr also revealed.

The star previously opened up about how she keeps her body looking so amazing despite her busy work schedule and being a mom of two.

“The amount of time I have has changed. Now I have a lot less time to focus on myself,” Candice shared with The Cut in 2017, shortly before welcoming her second son into the world last year.

“But I’ve always been in tune with my body. I started dancing when I was really young, and it just gives you a different sense of your body. Then I started with Victoria’s Secret and building my body with Justin [Gelband].”

“I’ve been lucky — I was born with quite a fast metabolism. I’m that girl who orders the healthy plate with a side of fries,” Swanepoel then continued. “Your body is like a machine and everyone’s is different. I know mine quite well.”

Candice also opened up to the outlet about how her body has changed since becoming a mom.