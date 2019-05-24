Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons’ Split Reportedly Due To Him Wanting To Focus On Basketball

Fans were left gutted when it emerged that Kendall Jenner had split up with her NBA boyfriend of almost a year, Ben Simmons.

While there was a lot of speculation as to why they decided to take a break from each other, it has now been reported that it may have been due to Ben wanting to focus solely on his basketball career after his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, was eliminated by the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, according to Hollywood Life.

“The team and Ben had so much riding on this year to be an amazing championship caliber year that since it ended the way it did really gutted everyone. Ben knew he wasn’t going to be a good person to be around with this summer since it really is going to stay with him and haunt him for awhile,” a source said.

Now, it seems like he wants to spend the summer focusing on getting better as a player instead of living the good life alongside his model girlfriend like they did last year. The insider added that Ben knew he wouldn’t have time to focus on his relationship with Kendall, as he is too worried about basketball and the upcoming year and that he is not so keen on being in the news for dating a Kardashian-Jenner clan member. Instead, Ben reportedly wants to be known for his achievements on the court.

However, it’s not just Ben’s career that’s keeping them apart. Kendall, who was Forbes‘ highest-paid model of the year, is also extremely busy traveling the world for her modeling work. In fact, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is in Cannes, France, at the moment, where she is attending the exclusive annual film festival.

“The schedules that Ben and Kendall have also didn’t really help their relationship status so they both mutually decided that it would be best to take a break from each other,” the source revealed.

And if social media is worth anything, the 23-year-old appears to be having the time of her life in the French Riviera. She has been posting several photos from her trip, including one of her flaunting her insane supermodel body while donning a skimpy bikini and basking in the sun by the pool. As she laid on a pool chair, Kendall smiled at the camera and showed off her flat stomach and toned legs, while responsibly covering her eyes from the sun with a pair of cool square-shaped shades.

Loading...

Furthermore, she took to Instagram on Thursday to show her 111 million followers the look she wore to the amfAR Cannes Gala, which consisted of a bright bubblegum-pink dress that cinched at the waist and was short enough to allow her to parade her long pins down the red carpet.