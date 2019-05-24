Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Son Remington Has ‘No Idea’ She’s Famous

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson revealed on the show Hollywood Game Night “Red Nose Day” edition that her 3-year-old son Remington has no idea she’s famous while talking about her two children, reported People.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer has been in the spotlight for many years after winning the first season of the hit TV series. She has gone on to record several albums while winning three Grammy awards and selling more than 70 million recordings.

Despite her success, the pop star says that at home, things are very “normal.”

“I think they look at me as ‘Mom,’ so they don’t really even [think about it]. [Remington] has no idea. They’re just very normal. We’re not like, in the scene, ever.”

The “Stronger” singer added that her 4-year-old daughter, River Rose, takes after her in terms of her showbiz ambitions. Clarkson proudly spoke of River’s love for dancing and singing.

“Our little girl loves dancing and gymnastics. She wants to dance, that’s her big thing. And she wants to sing like mommy, which I’m going to try and steer her clear of.”

The 37-year-old shares her two children with husband Brandon Blackstock, who has two children of his own from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth.

This year, Clarkson took part in the Hollywood Game Night “Red Nose” edition, which raises money to end child poverty, because she is passionate about being a part of a cause to help children in need.

Loading...

Commenting that it was really fun to be a part of the cause, Clarkson added that she and her husband grew up very differently from how they are raising their own children. She struggles with balancing wanting to give her own children everything while not painting a false reality of the world.

“It’s very hard sometimes when it’s a blessing when you can give your kids everything, but it’s also kind of a crutch, a little bit because you want to paint a reality that is of everyone, not their own.”

Recently, the singer lost 37 pounds, reported The Inquisitr. Clarkson stated last year that her motivation to lose weight was because of an autoimmune disease that she’s had since 2006. Her secret to her dramatic weight loss was a book by Dr. Steven Gundry, The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain.

The Voice coach explained in a Twitter post that the book explains what to eat and what to avoid based on lectins and inflammation.