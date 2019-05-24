Karrueche Tran Rocks A Tiny Yellow Animal-Print Bikini Alongside Boyfriend Victor Cruz

Victor's sharing a sizzling bikini snap of his girlfriend, Karrueche.

Karrueche Tran was showing off some skin in a new snap shared to Instagram by her boyfriend Victor Cruz. The retired NFL star shared a stunning snap of himself and the actress to his account on May 23, showing the couple soaking up some sun together on the water during a sunny getaway.

The snap featured the loved-up couple smiling from ear to ear as they enjoyed the tropical sunshine together, taking a trip on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

While Cruz ditched the shirt to flaunt his toned abs with a gold chain around his neck for their vacation excursion, Karrueche opted for a seriously fierce bright yellow animal-print bikini that highlighted her own toned abs as she sat alongside the retired athlete.

In the caption, Victor revealed that the bikini photo was actually a throwback. He told his 1 million followers that he was actually in Bristol but wished that he was back on vacation with the Claws star, who he sweetly referred to as “my baby.”

Though he didn’t reveal when or where the snap was actually taken, Karrueche has been sharing a few vacation photos of her own recently which have included several other sizzling bikini snaps.

As The Inquisitr reported, one of her most recent swimwear photos featured her celebrating her 31st birthday – which happened on May 17 – by posing by an ornate staircase in a skimpy black bikini with a multi-colored trim.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr revealed that Tran ditched the bikinis for a swimsuit, this time revealing some serious skin in a plunging swimsuit while on the sand at the beach in Miami, Florida.

Though Victor wasn’t spotted in her most recent swimwear uploads, things definitely seem to be going well for the couple who she first started dating back in 2017.

Just this past April, the football player gushed over Karrueche while speaking to Us Weekly after being asked by the outlet if he has any plans to propose to the model and actress.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” he teased last month when quizzed on the future of their relationship, coyly adding, “You’ll have to wait and see” when it comes to getting down on one knee and proposing.

“I think she’s just so genuine, she’s so herself, I love that about her,” he then continued of what he loves most about Tran. “She helps me keep comfortable, she helps me be myself around her, and everything we do is an adventure.”

Victor then continued to describe Karrueche by saying, “Every time we step out of the house, it feels like an adventure, and we enjoy ourselves.”