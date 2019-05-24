Chrissy Teigen Will Rule Over ‘Chrissy’s Court’ With Mom Pepper As Bailiff

Chrissy Teigen will preside over Chrissy’s Court and her beloved mom Pepper will appear as a bailiff in a new reality show ordered by Quibi. Quibi is a mobile-video subscription start-up venture begun by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Katzenberg helped turn the Walt Disney Company into a multibillion-dollar empire. He also founded DreamWorks SKG alongside filmmaker Steven Spielberg and mogul David Geffen.

Variety reported that Teigen will act as a judge over small claims cases. Everything in the court is real, including the plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes. Even though she does not have a background in law, Teigen’s rulings will be law in her very own courtroom.

Fans of the model, cookbook author, and social media maven will recognize Teigen’s mother Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, who will try and maintain a semblance of order in the court. Pepper is beloved by Teigen’s fans for her fiery personality and the delicious recipes the model has featured from her mom that hail from her native Thailand.

Pepper’s recipes and her tweaks to Teigen’s can be found in the cookbooks Cravings: Recipes For All The Foods You Want To Eat and Cravings: Hungry For More. One of her most popular is Thai Soy-Garlic Fried Ribs. Bon Appetit Magazine reprinted the recipe in 2018.

Teigen explained her position on the series in a statement to Variety, which will be split into a series of 10-minutes episodes, with 10 episodes in total.

my mom is the bailiff and I cannot wait for her to say “HEY YOU TALK TO THE JUDGE NOT EACH OTHER” and basically take selfies the entire time — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 23, 2019

“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated,” Teigen said. “I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.” Cellino & Barnes was a personal injury law firm who were known for their catchy television ads.

Chrissy Teigen is the wife of EGOT winner and Voice coach John Legend and perhaps one of the most beloved celebrities on Twitter for her frank and sometimes skewed look at life.

She regularly posts to Twitter, her social media feed of choice, and comments on life, her family, marriage to Legend and celebrities. Teigen recently came under fire during The Voice finale which aired on May 21 for revealing the winner before the show had aired in all its time zones.

Fox News reported that Teigen noted it was the happiest she had ever seen her husband, then revealing the name of the winner.

Loading...

She later apologized in another tweet, owning up to her gaffe and explaining that as punishment for her mistake, her husband’s award was taken away and given to Voice show host Carson Daly.

truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly. Again I apologize — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

There is no release date set as yet for Teigen’s Quibi limited series.