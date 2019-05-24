Victoria Beckham Shares Vintage Photo Of The Spice Girls By Wishing Them Luck For The Opening Night Of Their Tour

Tonight, the Spice Girls will kick off their 2019 “Spice World” tour in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park. Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner have all been teasing fans for the past couple of weeks with various Instagram uploads, building the suspense for everyone.

Someone who isn’t taking part in the reunion is Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice. She has been very vocal about not performing with the girls but still wishes them all the best. On her Instagram page, she uploaded a vintage photo of her performing with the group at the 1997 BRIT Awards with a very supportive caption.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds,” she shared, as well as tagging all their usernames.

Within one hour, the upload was liked by over 150,000 users who were happy to see that Beckham was thinking of the girls on the day of their first tour date.

The official Spice Girls account commented on the post sending her love back.

“Always a Spice Girl,” they wrote with three love heart emojis at the end.

Despite Posh not taking part in the tour due to other commitments, the ticket sales for the tour still went through the roof, proving the loyalty their fans have for them.

There have been a lot of stories about the group in the press surrounding rumors about whether they are getting along or not. Geri did an interview for The Sun newspaper and bluntly told everyone criticizing them to “f**k off,” per The Inquisitr.

She did defend the public who read about the rumors by insisting it’s just “human nature” to be interested.

“It’s human nature. I try and focus on what’s important now. Let’s enjoy what we have now, what’s real and what’s important,” the “Lift Me Up” chart-topper expressed.

Loading...

Ahead of the tour, Geri did a L’Oreal Hair ad campaign where she returned as a redhead and debuted her new look, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Ginger is back,” she announced, letting everyone know that Ginger Spice has returned.

For this comeback tour, the Spice Girls will go across the U.K. and Ireland and will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Earlier this week, the band showed what their huge stage will look like on each night of the tour. The Inquisitr noted this, as well as the fans reactions.