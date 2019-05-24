Tamar Braxton, 42, Shows Serious Skin In A Plunging Bikini At The Beach

Tamar's showing off her bikini body after dropping 20 pounds.

Tamar Braxton is showing off her toned body in a pretty skimpy bikini during a recent trip to the beach with her boyfriend and her son, 5-year-old Logan. The singer and Braxton Family Values reality star proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym in a new video posted to her Instagram account on May 23 while enjoying a smooch with her man, David Adefeso.

In the clip Tamar treated her 3.3 million followers on the social media site to this week, the stunning 42-year-old Celebrity Big Brother winner ditched her famous glamorous wigs and instead proudly showed off her shaved head as she walked along the sand with David and Logan.

She then planted a kiss on her boyfriend’s lips, much to the dismay of her 5-year-old with her former husband Vince Herbert who she split with back in 2017. “Logan looking at us. Hi Logan,” she teased in the clip.

Tamar repeatedly panned the camera down to reveal her amazing body in her skimpy navy two-piece bikini, which featured a wraparound tie design across her torso and string ties on both sides of her hips. She also showed off a whole lot of skin with the plunging top which had three string designs over her shoulders with gold beads.

In the caption, Braxton joked about how difficult it was to get in a little romantic time with her boyfriend with her son around.

But this isn’t the first time the mom of one has been showing off her amazing body on social media.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this month that the former The Real co-host revealed her toned abs while posing in her white bedazzled lingerie which was also a costume for her latest tour where she headed out on the road with Xscape singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

“I did this tour because my friends said that ‘don’t nobody know u have that body underneath all those church clothes,'” she told her millions of followers of her pretty skimpy on-stage ensembles in the caption.

Loading...

“Ion care I’m STILL saved… I’m an actress in playing a role,” Braxton then added in defence of her showing some pretty serious skin during her performances, adding the hashtag #meandjesustalkedaboutit.

Atlanta Black Star reported back in June that Braxton revealed that she’d lost a very impressed 20 pounds, confirming the news to her followers while sharing a video of herself at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards with friend Tiny Harris.

After fans commented on her weight loss, Tamar replied, “Yeah, I did lose 20 pounds, thanks.”