Lil’ Kim Flaunts Her Body On Fierce Album Cover For Her Upcoming Album ‘9’

It’s been a long time since Lil’ Kim dropped an album, but a new one is on its way.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported the news that she would be releasing her first studio album in 14 years. When the “How Many Licks?” hitmaker performed in Atlantic City, New Jersey in March, she revealed the original release date of her forthcoming album, 9.

“Alright, well I’m here…f*** it. May 17th. ‘Nine.’ The album. It’s my fifth album,” she told her fans in the crowd.

Come May 24, and the album still hasn’t been released. However, it must be dropping soon, as the legend has revealed the album artwork for the record.

“I got some s*** for y’all! One of my favorites is this record I got with Ricky Rozay. Crazy,” she teased fans.

Two singles have been released so far from the campaign — “Nasty One” and “Go Awff.”

The album artwork sees Kim looking more fierce than ever. The fashionista is wearing a Louis Vuitton black hat with a detailed sparkly garment with huge shoulder pads. She is wearing a crop top, showing a lot of skin while wearing high-waisted lace underwear. There is a lot of white fur surrounding her neck and hands as the “No Time” icon pouts her lips and pulls a strong pose.

Despite no new album since 2005, she has still been releasing singles and mixtapes in the meantime. Since 2008, she has released four mixtapes — Ms. G.O.A.T., Black Friday, Hard Core 2k14, Lil Kim Season.

In 1996, Kim released her debut icon album, Hard Core. It peaked at No. 11 in the U.S. and has been certified double platinum there. Her second studio album, The Notorious K.I.M., was released four years later and remains her highest charting album in the U.S., peaking at No. 4. La Bella Mafia and The Naked Truth peaked at No. 5 and No. 6.

In 2001, she teamed up with P!nk, Mya, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott on “Lady Marmalade” which became a global smash. The single topped the charts in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, and many more countries. It won Kim her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2002. The collaboration won her two MTV Video Music Awards for Best Video from a Film and Video of the Year.

Other acts she has collaborated with include the likes of 50 Cent, Stefflon Don, P. Diddy, and Mary J. Blige to name a few.

In 1997, she made her film debut playing herself in Gangstresses. Since then, she has starred in She’s All That, Zoolander, You Got Served, Nora’s Hair Salon, and Superhero Movie.

On Instagram, Lil’ Kim has over 2.5 million followers.