‘DWTS’ Star Cheryl Burke Ties The Knot With Matthew Lawrence In Star-Studded San Diego Wedding

Famous fans react to the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer's weekday wedding.

Cheryl Burke has finally said “I do” to Matthew Lawrence. After months of adorable teases, the longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer exchanged vows with the former Boy Meets World star in a surprising weekday wedding in San Diego.

Burke, 35, and Lawrence, 39, tied the knot at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, on Thursday, May 23, E! News reports. A source confirmed that the couple wrote their own vows and cried during the emotional ceremony attended by their closest family and friends.

Cheryl Burke wore a stunning off-the-shoulder Romona Keveza gown which featured a 6-foot train. The bride also donned a long tulle veil as she walked down the aisle accompanied by her stepfather, Bob Wolf.

Actress Leah Remini served as Cheryl Burke’s maid of honor and fellow DWTS veteran Kym Herjavec was a bridesmaid, as was Burke’s sister, Nicole. The groom’s two best men were his brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence, according to People.

Guests for the ceremony included familiar Dancing with the Stars alums Adam Rippon, Kristi Yamaguchi, Emmitt Smith, and Burke’s most recent DWTS partner, Juan Pablo Di Pace. Cheryl Burke previously shared that she worked with famed celebrity party consultant Mindy Weiss to plan her wedding.

See Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Stunning First Wedding Photo ???? https://t.co/hEL0jXLTK7 — People (@people) May 24, 2019

Cheryl Burke took to Instagram to post a photo from her wedding day. The post spawned a flurry of responses from Burke’s DWTS co-stars, several who wrote that they wished they could have been there.

“Congratulations Cheryl and Matt!” Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote. “Sorry I couldn’t be there to celebrate this beautiful moment! You look gorgeous and I wish you both all the happiness the world has to offer!!”

Fellow newlywed Val Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Congratulations beautiful. I wish you both a beautiful union together celebrated for a lifetime and beyond. To a beautiful household a healthy family and a lifetime of adventures together. Love you, Cheryl! Congrats again and again”

Dancing with the Stars co-host Erin Andrews also offered congratulations to the two-time mirrorball champ, telling her she deserves all the happiness and looks “amazing.” Julianne Hough also wrote that she wishes Burke all the happiness in the world.

“Huge Congratulations babe. You look so stunning and I couldn’t be happier for you!!!” DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd added.

Loading...

And pro dancer Hayley Erbert chimed in to say that Cheryl Burke looked stunning as a bride and that she also wished she could have been there.

Cheryl Burke has shared all of her engagement milestones with her fans, including her recent bachelorette party and a photo that showed her picking up her marriage license. Most likely, fans can probably look forward to some behind-the-scenes wedding shots very soon.

Last May, Matthew Lawrence proposed to Cheryl at the Montage Laguna Beach with a gorgeous ring made from the diamond that her late father gave her mother decades ago. The couple first met through Matthew’s brother Joey, who was a Dancing with the Stars contestant, back in 2006, and rekindled their romance in 2017 after a nine-year break.

Cheryl Burke told People that the next step for the couple is to start to a family.