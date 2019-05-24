Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Stuns Steffy With A Shocking Request

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will ask Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for a huge favor. Steffy has spent the last few months in Paris where she attended to business at Forrester Creations International. She returned from Paris with the girls and was shocked to hear Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) awful news. Does Hope’s favor have anything to do with Liam’s news?

When Steffy left for Europe, she called a meeting with Hope and Liam. She wanted them to concentrate on their marriage while she and the girls were away. They would be able to work through their grief together since she and the girls would be in another country. Upon her return, she noticed that Liam was not himself, per The Inquisitr.

Liam then shared that Hope wanted to end their marriage. A broken Liam told Steffy that he was tired of fighting for his marriage. Although they did not lack for love, he did not come with a readymade family as Thomas did. Liam went on to explain how Thomas was using Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to try and win Hope. Steffy was shocked by the news and tried to offer Liam some comfort. She told him that her door would always be open to him if he wanted to spend time with the girls.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Hope will visit Steffy soon after she lands in Los Angeles. Hope cannot wait to hold Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) after being away from her for so long. They share a special connection which Hope puts down to the fact that they are both Logans.

Hope also wants to ask Steffy to help her vision come true, per Highlight Hollywood. B&B fans know that she told Liam that part of her vision is that he belongs with Steffy and the girls. It seems as if she may ask Steffy to reunite with Liam so that they can be a family again. She repeatedly told him that they needed to put the children first. She wants him to be a full-time father to the girls, while she aims to be a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will be left speechless by Hope’s request. Not too long ago, she told Liam that she did not need him to raise her daughter. Will she still feel the same way now that Hope hands him to her on a silver platter?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.