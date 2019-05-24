Kim Kardashian Flaunts Insane Curves In Skintight Mini-Dress As She Goes On Date With Kanye West

They are celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary this Friday, so it’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to head out on a date night without the kids.

The couple were spotted heading to celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday evening, leaving their four children at home as they celebrated their happy relationship. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked incredible as she slipped into a skintight mini-dress, which allowed her to flaunt her insane hourglass figure and world-famous curves. As reported by The Daily Mail, Kim also showed off her toned legs and tiny waistline in the little black number, which she paired with some stilettos that featured a vertiginous heel and black straps that enveloped her pins almost up to the knee.

The 38-year-old wore her long raven locks in her signature style, letting them cascade down her back in slight waves with a center part — a look inspired by her idol, singer Cher. She also donned a full face of makeup, including a dark smokey eye, plenty of contour to highlight her gorgeous facial features, and a dab of light nude lipstick shade on her full lips paired with a darker lip liner.

Kanye himself looked as stylish as ever, rocking a casual white t-shirt and straight black pants, which he paired with the brown version of Carhartt’s Duck Detroit Blanket-Lined jacket and what appeared to be his very own Yeezy sneakers.

This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! So many amazing memories. Can’t wait to share more pics soon pic.twitter.com/VT646gMa5J — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 22, 2019

The duo, who tied the knot five years ago in a lavish ceremony in Italy, enjoyed their date dinner before heading home in a black Lamborghini, which according to The Daily Mail, Kanye was driving. But this wasn’t the only way Kim celebrated her marriage to the 41-year-old rapper.

She recently took to social media to announce her new Mrs. West collection, which drops on Friday, exactly five years after they said “I do.” The KKW Beauty founder said on Instagram that the collection is “made up of versatile & pigmented shades [so] that you can create the most beautiful glam looks for all occasions.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the beauty items include products such as eye shadow, blush, highlighters, lipstick, lip liner, and lip gloss, mainly in pink, white, and golden shades.

“I have never gotten a response like this from everyone loving the colors so much! Makes me so happy! I know you all will love it,” Kim captioned one of her Instagram posts.