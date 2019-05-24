Sahara Ray Flaunts Major Booty In A Skimpy Neon Bikini At The Beach

Sahara Ray is releasing her SS 2019 swimwear collection today, and she posed in a skimpy neon bikini on Instagram to celebrate the news.

The social media star has never shied away from taking sultry pictures of herself, and often delights fans by posing in lingerie or her trademark booty-baring bikinis. The Australian beauty first shot to fame in 2016 as the girlfriend of pop singer Justin Bieber. Taking advantage of her newfound fame, the model has since become an Instagram influencer with over 1.2 million followers.

In her recent update, the model filmed herself modeling a neon yellow bikini that showed her cleavage to its best advantage — as well as her famously pert posterior.

The video starts with Sahara casually crossing her arms in front of a bamboo hut. In the background are luscious palm trees, white sand, and a crystal blue sky. Sahara accessorized the look with a gold ring on each hand and a gold choker, which accentuated her beautifully bronzed tan. Her hair is sun-kissed and in beachy waves styled in a deep side part.

Sahara muses up her hair slightly before sultrily leaning forward, flashing her ample bosom to the camera. After a second, the Aussie then shows her silly side by sticking out her tongue.

The video then cuts to Sahara turned around so she can show off her posterior. Her bikini bottom features a high waisted cut to leave little to the imagination.

“You’re not real,” said fellow Instagram star Violet Bensen, using the heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Um hi,” commented Madison Beer.

“Counting down. Best suits ever,” added a fan, which won a reply from Sahara herself, who used the heart-eyed emoji and a black heart in response.

It’s little surprise that Sahara turned to modeling and designing swimwear, as the brunette beauty told The Daily Beast back in 2016 that she feels at home on the beach. Her father was a professional surfer, and Sahara confessed that she would spend “months” in beachy locales like Hawaii’s north shore traveling with him.

“Every winter I would spend three months on the north shore of Hawaii with my dad. He was a professional surfer, so I used to travel all over the world with him while he was competing in the Pipe Masters and big wave competitions.”

However, despite all her exotic travels, the social media star maintained that there’s no place like home.

“Australia is where I want to end up and I want to have kids here. It’s more chilled and relaxed and even on shoots, it’s more about quality than quantity.”

Sahara Ray’s swimwear line can be purchased at SaharaRaySwim.com.