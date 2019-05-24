Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Mariah Confronts Her Stalker

New Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah finally learns the identity of her stalker after several weeks of threatening messages.

Since the message on a brick thrown through the window of Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has dealt with a stalker. He’s sent her several strange and even threatening texts, and she’s been a bit jumpy at times. One thing she hasn’t done, though, is tell the police. Devon (Bryton James) offered security, but Mariah turned him down.

According to SheKnows Soaps, the stalker finally reveals himself to the GC Buzz talk show host. Mariah literally bumps into Jarod at Crimson, and he instantly puts her on alert. Instead of announcing he’s been stalking her, Jarod referred to what he did as writing Mariah letters, which is obviously far from the truth of the situation.

Not surprisingly, Jarod gets agitated during their conversation. Mariah realizes he threw the brick through the window, but Jarod doesn’t really own up to making any mistakes. Jarod complains that Mariah does not care about her viewers at all. Plus, he is delusional and believes that he and Mariah have a connection, and when Mariah does not agree, Jarod gets even angrier about everything.

Mariah is in a tricky situation, and not going to the authorities could end up with devastating consequences for her or somebody near her. With Sharon (Sharon Case) busy moving in with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Mariah doesn’t even really have her mother to turn to. Even Devon (Bryton James) isn’t going to be a lot of help for her because he’s mourning not only Hilary (Mishael Morgan), but also Neil (Kristoff St. John).

Loading...

According to The Inquisitr, Devon agrees to let Michael (Christian LeBlanc) read Neil’s will next week, so there’s little chance that Mariah will decide to bother her employer about the menacing so-called fan.

Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) may try to handle this situation on their own. Tessa even takes a picture of Jarod and threatens to send it to the authorities if he does not leave right then. While that may scare him off at the moment, it certainly is not going to solve the problem fully.

It is good that Mariah knows the identity of her stalker, but she is not safe yet. Jarod may continue lurking in the shadows if she does not tell the police about the situation and get the problem taken care of for good. Mariah’s life may be in extreme danger.