Meghan Markle Used To Be Snubbed By Top Fashion Designers

It is clear that Meghan Markle loves fashion, but once upon a time, fashion didn’t quite love her back. According to her good friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, Meghan used to be snubbed by top fashion designers for not being “A-List enough,” per The Sun.

“There were times when designers wouldn’t send her anything because she wasn’t an A-list actress or she wasn’t doing movies,” Martin said.

Martin made the remarks in the CBS special, Harry and Meghan Plus One, a one hour broadcast hosted by Oprah bestie and CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King. However, instead of dropping designer names, Martin focused on the positive.

“She always had such an innate sense of her own style so I’m happy people can see that,” he explained.

Due to that “innate” sense of style, Meghan has eschewed hiring a stylist, according to Martin.

“She doesn’t have a stylist, everything she wears she picks herself. No stylist. It’s pretty incredible that she can manage all of this.”

Many of Meghan’s looks, particularly during her maternity period, have won high praise from fans. As reported by The Inquisitr, Marie Claire tallied up Meghan’s most popular maternity looks by Instagram response.

The winner was the black silk Givenchy gown that Meghan wore in a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, surprised guests at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night with an unexpected appearance to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller https://t.co/5sz0Snfk4u pic.twitter.com/IzrEqU4zlQ — CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2018

Second place went to the white Calvin Klein turtleneck dress Meghan wore to a gala performance of The Wider Earth, and third place was won by the blue-green Jason Wu crepe shift dress Meghan wore on her tour of Australia.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Jessica Matlin, a reporter for Harper’s Bazaar, emphasized to Gayle how Meghan was influencing fashion with her choices.

Loading...

“There’s no bigger influencer than Meghan Markle. She’s really got the golden touch because everyone is interested in her,” Matlin said.

Her fashion chops have been so positively received that there are rumors that it is inspiring sister-in-law Kate Middleton to “up” her fashion choices, celebrity stylist Lucas Armitage told The Daily Mail.

“Meghan has cemented herself a place as the leading stylish member of the Royal family, and rumors are circulating she has forced Kate to up her style game,” Armitage explained.

Though Meghan may have been snubbed by some designers, there is one that did not ignore the Los Angeles native: Ralph Lauren. The All-American couture label invited Meghan to attend Wimbledon as its guest in 2016, where she met Violet von Westenholz. Violet not only does PR for Ralph Lauren, but also is a close childhood friend of Prince Harry’s.

It has been rumored that after meeting Meghan, Violet helped set up the American actress with Prince Harry — and the rest is history.