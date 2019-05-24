Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Booty In Skintight Dress On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is looking as fabulous as ever in a new Instagram post, which is racking up likes by the second. The brand new post showed her posing or a photo in a skintight dress, as she leaned forward on a bathroom counter to accentuate her curves. The model placed her hands on the counter, and looked down slightly for the shot. Her hair was worn down in loose waves, and the reflection in the mirror meant that her fans could get a 360-degree view of her outfit. The dress had a low scoop on the back, along with a cutout that left a lot of her back exposed.

Recently, the model has been busy sharing a mixture of personal and professional shots, along with selfies too. Notably, Emrata posted a selfie three days ago that got a lot of attention from her fans. It racked up over 565,000 likes, and showed the model giving a sultry look while rocking a curly hairstyle with large, defined curls. Her makeup was on point, and featured super dark eyeliner and purple eyeshadow with silver accents. She wore nude lipstick, and held up her hands to reveal that she was wearing red nail polish.

And five days ago, Ratajkowski wowed fans with a black and white pic that showed her after she got up in the morning. The post was liked over 561,000 times, and showed the model with her hair down in a casual look. She appeared to be topless, and gave a slight pout for the camera.

In other news, the model revealed some of her personal details to Byrdie previously, giving fans a closer look at her life. In particular, she discussed how she takes care of her body as she ages.

“I talk about this all the time: I think when you’re 20, you feel like, why do people make such a fuss about self-care? What does it matter? And then, you know, I became a grown-up and realized, okay, you can’t just be exhausted all the time. It’s not even aging so much as it’s just maturity. I used to not wash my face before I would go to bed, which now is just so shocking to me. I don’t care how tired I am. I go wash my face.”

Whatever else Emily does to keep up her physique and looks appears to be working well, as her fans continue to be enthralled by her social media updates.