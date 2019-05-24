Frida Aasen Goes Braless Under Sheer Top On Instagram

Frida Aasen shared a glam photo two days ago with her Instagram fans, and it received a ton of attention. It’s no wonder, considering that the model was spotted going braless under a sheer shirt, leaving little to the imagination. Frida’s top also had a navy blue plaid design, which censored her chest somewhat. It also had a turtleneck, along with long sleeves. Perhaps it was the top part of a dress, but it’s hard to know for sure. The model faced the camera and grabbed a hold of her ponytail with her right hand. Her makeup was striking, including metallic orange eyeshadow. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings with blue sparkles. The update was liked over 21,000 times by her fans.

And on a more casual note, Aasen posted a photo of her outfit today. It consisted of a white crop top, which she complemented with white jeans. She wore a black, cropped jacket on top and slung a purse over her left shoulder with Rasta colored straps. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a white belt, as she played with her hair with her hands. She gave a slight pout, and the update received over 13,000 likes.

And that’s not to mention a video clip she shared on Instagram of a runway show, where she looked fabulous in an all-gold outfit. It included a gold bustier, bottoms with tons of gold chains, and boots. Frida was spotted stomping the runway while wearing a large, blond wig with cascading curls.

Previously, Frida opened up to The Fashion Week Daily about her career, and what she was up to before taking up modeling.

“I’m from a place called Kristiansand. It’s a seaside city with, like, 100,000 people. It’s calm, and everyone knows everyone. I had a really good childhood, growing up by the beach. We used to go on the boat all the time. It’s a quiet little town. I had a horse and a cat growing up; that’s why I thought I was going to be a veterinarian.”

“I don’t think I even knew what modeling was. I was also pretty shy. I didn’t like being the center of attention. I thought about going into the military, so I was a little all over the place!” she noted, when asked about why she never thought she’d become a model when she was younger.

And while Frida may have been very shy when she was younger, her fans are likely to be glad that she chose not to join the military.