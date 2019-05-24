‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Fights His Feelings This Summer

It’s almost summer, and new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that as the weather gets hotter in Genoa City, Kyle Abbott heats up. He has an intense new love with Lola, but he also has some business to finish with Summer.

Kyle actor, Michael Mealor recently discussed his alter ego’s summertime storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth, and he revealed that viewers will see a lot more of Kyle as the weather gets warmer.

The actor revealed, “You’re going to see a steamer, love-drink, sexier side of Kyle that we haven’t seen before! The love triangle [with Summer and Lola] will continue, with drama and the kind of tension that will escalate, but at the same time, there will be a lot of summer delight, if you will!”

While The Inquisitr reported that Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) will move in together at the apartment above Crimson Lights when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) moves in with Sharon (Sharon Case). They begin enjoying some domestic bliss, but Kyle still has Summer (Hunter King) to deal with. He promised a one-year marriage in exchange for Summer donating part of her liver to save Lola’s life. However, he broke that promise and is trying to get a divorce.

There’s just one small problem, Kyle actually still has feelings for Summer even though he’s seriously head over heels in love with Lola.

According to Mealor, “I do believe that they [Kyle and Summer] will always have a piece of each other’s hearts. He does care for her. There are residual feelings, but they might be very, very subtle. And that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t genuinely care for Lola, because he does love her. He will go to the ends of the earth for her!”

Also, Summer is undoubtedly still herself, and she is going to do her very best to cause plenty of drama to get in between Kyle and Lola. She already convinced Jack (Peter Bergman) to take Kyle off the Jabot Collective at work, and if she can, Summer will figure out another way to get in the middle of the newly cohabitating lovebirds.

It’s even possible that Summer’s interest in Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) is part of her overall grand plan to lure Kyle back into her arms and leave Lola lonely.

One thing is sure, though. Viewers can count on seeing Kyle in fewer clothes as summer kicks into full swing in Genoa City.