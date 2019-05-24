Paris Hilton Flaunts Cleavage In Mermaid Bra On Instagram

Paris Hilton showed off her cleavage in a series of Instagram posts a couple of days ago, and it’s clear that her fans loved the updates. In one photo in particular, Paris was spotted in a mermaid bra, high-waisted bottoms with the sun and the moon on them, along with a sheer robe. She stood facing the camera as she hugged herself, and gave a sultry look. She accessorized with dramatic cat eye sunglasses with sparkly accents, along with a headpiece that appeared to have turquoise pieces. Plus, she wore sparkly face paint that matched her outfit. Paris added a filter to her post that made it appear as though small stars were falling around her. It received over 583,000 views.

The update was geo-tagged at the Electric Daisy Carnival, which explains her festive look. Another photo that she posted on the same day showed off her mermaid bra a little more. The bra had sheer back sides and a black strap, as the front of it had bright blue clam shell designs on them. She raised her right knee for the photo, as she revealed that she wore ankle boots and black gloves. It certainly looked like Hilton was having a great time, as she smiled widely.

And in the midst of the updates from EDC, Paris also posted a photo of herself wearing a flowy, red dress. This Instagram update received over 651,000 views. Paris wore a gray corset on top of the dress, along with an elaborate headpiece that had horn-like accents. She appeared to be conjuring black smoke with her hands, which she showed palms up.

Paris Hilton calls Lindsay Lohan ‘lame’ and ‘embarrassing’ https://t.co/XRAapuS1LA pic.twitter.com/Ezbvfj64p6 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 15, 2019

In other news, the celebrity previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about who she really is. At one point, she talked about women empowerment.

“Yes, it is a very male-dominated world, but I think the millennials in this new generation are seeing that it doesn’t matter if you are a man or a woman. Women have been using their voice to fight for their passions and that’s something to be proud of. Whether it’s for labor laws, fighting in the entertainment industry, or just standing up for women in general…”

Loading...

“With partying, no one had ever been paid to go to a party. I was the first one to kind of invent that in Las Vegas at 20 years old,” added Paris, noting that she is a trendsetter. Now, it’s routine for celebrities to be paid to make appearances at the hottest clubs.