‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Turned Down ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Role Because Of Nudity

Emilia Clarke has revealed that she turned down an offer to be Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades Of Grey movie, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The reason? Clarke did not want to be nude onscreen. In Game Of Thrones, her character, Daenerys Targaryen, was nude a couple of times, most notably in the first season when her dragons were born. But the actress said that those nude scenes have become so closely associated with the character, that she was afraid of being pigeonholed.

“I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to [Fifty Shades], where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question,'” she said.

Dakota Johnson eventually played the character alongside Jamie Dornan who played Christian Grey.

Although she doesn’t want nudity to pigeonhole her, Clarke confessed that she was fine with doing it when it made sense for her character. For example, when Daenerys burns her Dothraki kidnappers her clothes are burnt off revealing the actress’ naked body Clarke admitted that was her and not a body double.

Other actresses on the show weren’t as open to appearing nude as she was. As The Guardian reports, Lena Heady, the actress who played Cersei Lannister, had a body double do her infamous “walk of shame” scene in season 5.

But at this point, the nudity on Game Of Thrones is likely less shocking to fans than the heel turns that Daenerys and Cersei make in the final season of the show. In Episode 5 of the final season “The Bells,” the dragon riding “Breaker of Chains” becomes a genocidal despot, while Cersei dies crying in the arms of her brother/lover Jaime.

Emilia Clarke told Entertainment Weekly that she was shocked when she read the script for that pivotal episode. But she later processed it as her character’s response to the trauma she’s experienced in her life and the recent deaths of her advisors. One of her dragons also died in the previous episode as well.

But it looks like fans did not appreciate these sudden character changes. The episode has a 48 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and the season overall has a slightly higher 53 percent grade.