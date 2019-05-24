Emily Ratajkowski Stretches In Sports Bra & Booty-Revealing Leggings In Sultry New Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is the creator and designer of her own brand of swimwear and bodywear, Inamorata, but she also acts as its best model, often being featured on the brand’s Instagram page to showcase its items. On Thursday, she did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a comfy outfit that puts her on full display for all to see.

In the photo, the model and actress is featured in a black sports bra with two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and tie behind her back. The top comes down a few inches under her sternum while boasting a low-cut neckline that helps accentuate her chest and draws attention to her cleavage. Ratajkowski teamed her top with a pair of matching black leggings that sit below her bellybutton, showcasing the model’s famous taut abs, which she often flaunts on her social media pages.

The 27-year-old model is standing in a sleek, sophisticated room as she poses with one leg slightly in front of the other, in a way that further accentuates Ratajkowski’s incredible body. She has her left side facing the camera as she takes her arms to her head in a stretching pose. The Gone Girl actress is shooting a fierce gaze down at the camera, which is positioned below her, as she keeps her lips parted in a seductive way.

Ratajkowski accessorized her look with a set of dangling blue earrings that hang down to about her shoulders. The model’s brunette hair is pulled back, allowing the focus to remain on her face. Ratajkowski is wearing a delicate line of black eyeliner on her upper lid, giving her a slight cat eye, and a nude shade on her lips, giving her an overall natural look.

The post, which Ratajkowski shared with Inamorata’s almost 430,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,000 likes and about 30 comments within about half a day of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to ask questions about the clothes, as well as to praise Ratajkowski’s beauty and flawless physique.

“What a Beautiful woman / creature,” one user wrote.

“Good morning [face throwing a kiss emoji] [heart with arrow emoji]. [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] Stretch it out,” another user chimed in.

“A whole mood, lovely fit!” yet a third added.