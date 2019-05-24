‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Brad Runs Scared As Julian Gets In Deeper

Brad is barely keeping it together and Julian may make it worse.

The truth about baby Wiley’s connection to Willow is finally out in the open this week on General Hospital. Brad has known all along that the school teacher is the one who gave her son up for adoption, but the baby he and Lucas have now isn’t her son after all. While the baby switch has yet to be revealed, Lucas has figured out that she is the birth mother and Shiloh is the baby daddy. Now he, Michael, and Willow have all vowed to keep Wiley safe from Shiloh.

What about Brad? He is still trying his best to defend the Dawn of Day leader and trying to keep the real truth from being exposed. Of course, he wants to keep their son safe, but he is more concerned with keeping his secret. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Brad will be heading to Charlie’s Pub to talk to Julian. The previews for Friday reveals that Julian won’t be happy. He tells Brad that he needs to keep his mouth shut.

Brad knows that once the truth is revealed, Lucas will be furious and upset. He will lose everything, which is why he goes to Julian for advice on what to do. Maybe Brad will want to tell Lucas about the baby switch before he finds out on his own. Julian is not having it because he knows that he will be implicated in the whole fiasco as well. Plus he doesn’t want anything to spoil his son’s happiness either.

The more pieces Lucas puts together, the closer he is to the truth about Wiley's parentage. What is Brad's next move?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @parryshen @RyanCarnes1 pic.twitter.com/V5ZeRDTs4R — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 23, 2019

It looks like something may happen in a couple of weeks as the truth closes in. More General Hospital spoilers tease that Julian will go to great lengths to protect his family. It sounds like he is getting almost as desperate as Brad is in trying to keep things quiet.

Loading...

Brad has made a mess of things. It will be devastating to Willow when she finds out that the child she is vehemently fighting for right now to keep him safe is not her son after all. Her baby died, but Michael will soon discover that his is still alive. It is one big mess that will affect many lives.

Brad is running scared now that Lucas has put a few pieces to the puzzle of Wiley’s true parentage. His world is about to come crashing down around him. It will be even worse if Shiloh figures out that Wiley is his, or so everyone thinks.

General Hospital fans have been waiting for a while to see Michael reunited with his son. It’s slowly coming together as the best part is yet to come.