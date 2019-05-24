WWE Rumors: Here Is The Real Reason The 24/7 Championship Was Created

WWE has yet another championship for superstars to go after, but why was it created?

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Mick Foley introduced a brand new title in the form of the WWE 24/7 Championship. As reported by The Inquisitr, the new belt had two title-holders within the first 10 minutes of being revealed and a third before the night was out. While some speculation has been given as to why the title was created in the first place, it appears the real reason is a bit more complex.

The new championship is very reminiscent of the old-school WWF/WWE Hardcore Title. It could be defended anywhere, anytime, and a full 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The belt can be won in any location as falls count anywhere and all a superstar needs to do is bring a referee and pin the current champion for a three-count.

Some believed that the belt was simply another way to expand on the “Wild Card Rule” and allow superstars to jump shows without officially ending the brand extension. Others thought that it gave a number of other superstars more to do on weekly television shows and a new title to go after.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., the real reason the title was created is because of USA Network officials. It seems as if they have not been thrilled with the ratings for Monday Night Raw and it may have been an idea even pitched by a non-wrestling executive.

Ratings for both Raw and SmackDown Live have dropped drastically over the course of the last year, but the red brand has seen specific issues. The third hour of Raw has seen the biggest drops and the USA Network keeps pushing Vince McMahon to fix the problems.

After things turned so incredibly bad with the third-hour ratings of Raw in recent weeks, officials from USA decided to do something. They’ve been sending ideas of all kinds of ideas to WWE and that most of them have been “all terrible” as one source has revealed.

One of the best ideas appeared to be the WWE 24/7 Championship and Vince knew he had to take one of them to make them happy. Knowing that the new title actually works really well with his “Wild Card Rule,” it wasn’t totally out of left field and kind of fits into storylines.

The issues that WWE has been having with the third hour of Monday Night Raw may be what keep it from adding a third hour to SmackDown Live when it moves to FOX this fall. The USA Network knows that WWE is a huge name and they want to keep Raw going strong, but they also need the ratings to go up. If Vince McMahon doesn’t want to bring about more suggestions like the 24/7 Championship, he’ll come up with other ideas too.