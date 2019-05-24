Nicole Scherzinger Dons Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger looked great in a new Instagram post, where she wore a bright yellow bikini and posed in several different ways. The first photo of the series showed her posing at the beach and taking a selfie. You could see her yellow top, which had a small front knot accent. Behind her was the ocean and a rock formation, and Nicole’s hair blew in the wind.

A second selfie showed her up close from a different angle, as she smiled slightly. Her gold necklace was visible in this shot, which was a very long gold necklace with a cross at the bottom. The final shot showed her from the side. The post was geo-tagged in Hawaii, and has received over 10,000 likes in the 30 minutes since it was posted.

This is hardly the first of her swimsuit pics since landing in Hawaii, as yesterday she sported a bright red one-piece with a revealing circular cutout in the middle by her chest. Nicole shared a video, which showed her walking toward the camera making a silly face while sporting sunglasses. She wore her hair down in natural curls. The video clip has been watched over 691,000 times since it was uploaded yesterday.

Prior to the amazing tropical getaway pics, Scherzinger shared an Instagram video that showed her working out. She wore a black sports bra and shiny black leggings with cutout accents on the sides of her legs. Nicole was spotted doing a series of workout routines, both on equipment and with weights. She accessorized with a pink hat and gray shoes with bright pink Nike swoosh designs.

In other news, Nicole previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her opinions on The Masked Singer, a new reality singing competition where she appears as a judge.

“What’s so special and enduring about the show is that it’s crazy and it’s a bit trippy, but then you have the softer side, where people come on and feel a sense of redemption and a feeling of transformation and growth through this process.”

“I just love the fact that these contestants feel like the world has judged them [or] feel like the world places a lot of judgment on them, and they want to be able to share who they really are. Not by what they think they are but who they are in their heart,” added Nicole.

The show appeared to be a great hit, with celebrities battling each other while concealing their identities.