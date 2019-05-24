Adriana Lima Flaunts Cleavage In Plunge Dress On Instagram

Adriana Lima looked as amazing as ever in her outfit yesterday, and shared photos with her Instagram fans. In the first update, the model looked stunning in a plunge dress. It was black with sparkly fabric, along with a belt cinching her waist. She wore a blazer jacket that left most of the dress hidden. The model styled her hair slicked back, along with deep red lipstick. The image was a collage of the same photo three times, side by side. The photo was liked by over 93,000 fans.

Lima also shared a selfie video to show off another black dress, and this time she posed without a jacket. It’s received over 318,000 views in the past five hours. Adriana faced the camera with her right hand on her hip, as she walked forward and turned her right shoulder to show off the lacy details. The dress was off-the-shoulder, with a blazer-like cut in the front. However, the sleeves on her arms were lace and sheer, giving it an extra wow factor. Adriana’s hair was worn down with a heavy left part, and it was also slicked back for a clean look. Her lipstick also popped, thanks to the bright red color.

Prior to that, the model shared photos of her Cannes dress, which was breathtaking. It had a halter style top with a thick collar, along with a deep scoop in the back. One of her Instagram photos in particular showed off the amazing details, including her impeccable makeup. Adriana rocked a bright red lipstick again, along with matching chandelier-style earrings.

Lima previously spoke with W Magazine about her career, revealing some of her personal details. In particular, the model delved into life after becoming a mom, and how it affected her as a lingerie model.

“Becoming a mom was one of the greatest things in my life. But it’s not easy. There are challenges, and a lot of people thought, She just fell back into modeling. It’s not like that. There’s a lot of work involved. There are a lot of workouts. People think, Oh, maybe there is ‘ab-washing.’ There is no ab-washing in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. We are in lingerie on TV, and it is a high-definition TV. Think about that. If you think there is airbrushing, just look at the girls in that show. There is no such thing as airbrushing…”

Clearly, Adriana found a way to achieve an amazing body post pregnancies, as she looks stunning in all of her newest photos.